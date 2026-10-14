Late-Season Injury Issue Forces Linda Noskova Out of Wuhan as WTA Finals Hopes Hang in Balance

Linda Noskova has had a season to remember, but a calf problem has interrupted her run at a crucial point. The Czech star has already won Wimbledon and qualified for her first WTA Finals. Now, she’s been forced to pull out of the Wuhan Open, leaving her with limited time to recover before the season-ending tournament.

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Noskova explained her decision in an Instagram Story, admitting that she’d been dealing with discomfort for some time.

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“As you might’ve noticed, I am not playing in Wuhan this year. I have been playing with a calf discomfort for some time now and had to decide to listen to my body, especially now, at the end of the year,” she wrote on Instagram.

The 21-year-old also expressed disappointment at missing the tournament, having enjoyed her experience there last year. She ended her message by hoping to see fans again at Indian Wells.

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The WTA confirmed on October 11 that Noskova had withdrawn because of a left calf injury. The timing is far from ideal, with the WTA Finals scheduled for November 8-15 at Indian Wells. Although she’s already secured her place in the field, there’s no confirmed timeline for her recovery, leaving her participation uncertain.

The problem first surfaced at the China Open in Beijing, where Noskova reached the fourth round before losing to Ekaterina Alexandrova. What initially seemed manageable became more concerning as she continued to play.

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“My leg started hurting already in Beijing. I thought it would get better, but it actually got worse with every match and training session,” Noskova told CANAL+ Sport, according to Czech media reports.

She also admitted that the physical demands of the season were catching up with her.

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“Physically, I’m obviously not in very good shape. As every year around this time. I’ve played a lot of longer and tougher matches, and I’ve reached the later rounds of tournaments, so something had to show.”

With a 35-15 record in 2026 and titles at Wimbledon and Berlin, Noskova has had plenty of reasons to push through the closing stretch of the season. But she’s now taking a step back rather than risk making the injury worse.

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Her place at the WTA Finals is already secured, so there’s no need to chase another result before the tournament. The priority is getting fit enough to make her debut against the world’s best players, alongside fellow first-time qualifier Mirra Andreeva.

Noskova is hopeful that some time away from competition will be enough. As she explained in comments reported by Czech media, “I’ll undergo examinations. I’ll let my body rest a little, and I hope it allows me to take part in the tournament I’ve always wanted to reach. It means a lot to me.”

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For now, there’s no confirmed recovery date, and Noskova hasn’t entered another tournament before the Finals. Missing Wuhan gives her some time to rest, but whether it’s enough to get her ready for Indian Wells remains to be seen.

Linda Noskova Joins a Growing List of Wuhan Open Withdrawals

Noskova’s withdrawal is part of a wider trend at the Wuhan Open, where several prominent players have pulled out during the final stretch of the Asian swing. With the season nearing its end, injuries and fatigue have become increasingly difficult for players to manage.

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World No. 1 Elena Rybakina withdrew with a foot injury, while Coco Gauff opted out after a demanding run of matches. Amanda Anisimova also pulled out because of a wrist injury and announced that she would end her 2026 season. Naomi Osaka was another notable absentee after changing her schedule.

The list grew further with the withdrawals of Mirra Andreeva and Zheng Qinwen following their campaigns in Beijing. Andreeva reached the China Open final, while Zheng claimed the title on home soil before deciding to take a break after a demanding run of tennis. Zheng also cited physical fatigue and discomfort in her right shoulder.

Oleksandra Oliynykova withdrew with a right ankle injury and was replaced by qualifier Aoi Ito. Victoria Mboko, Madison Keys, Emma Navarro, Anastasia Potapova, Hailey Baptiste, Barbora Krejcikova, and Karolina Pliskova were also among the players reported to be missing from the Wuhan field.

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The reasons behind the withdrawals vary, and specific medical details haven’t been confirmed for every player. Still, the growing list highlights the physical demands of the late-season schedule, when players have to weigh the value of another tournament against the need to recover.

For Noskova, that decision has already been made. Now, the focus shifts to her calf and whether she’ll be ready for the tournament she’s been working toward all season.