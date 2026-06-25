Laver Cup’s Team World Draws “Team USA” Jibes as Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton Headline Final Squad

When the lineup for Team World got unveiled ahead of the 2026 Laver Cup, several eyebrows were raised. It’s a tournament that’s supposed to feature the six best players from Europe battling against the six best from the rest of the world. And theoretically, 149 countries could have a player represent Team World. However, the over-representation of American tennis players in this edition has irked a lot of fans, who took to social media to point this out.

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Team World will have the services of Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Learner Tien, and Ben Shelton from the USA, who will be joined by the duo of Alex De Minaur (from Australia) and Alexander Bublik (representing Kazakhstan). So out of six players, four of them are from the U.S., which marked an increase from 2025.

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The Americans on Team World last year were Fritz, Alex Michelsen, and Reilly Opelka. The non-Americans included De Minaur, Brazilian Joao Fonseca, and Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo. They defeated Team Europe — a team which included Carlos Alcaraz (Spain), Alexander Zverev (Germany), Holger Rune (Denmark), Casper Ruud (Norway), Jakub Menšík (Czech Republic), and Flavio Cobolli (Italy) — 15-9.

Over the nine editions of the Laver Cup, including this year, 10 American players have taken part in Team World, filling 29 of the possible 54 slots, the most for any country, with the likes of Australia and Canada having three players each over the years.

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Barring these three nations, there have been representations from Argentina, Chile, Brazil, and South Africa, with Kazakhstan included in the competition for the first time through Bublik.

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Where the disparity is put in even starker contrast is when one looks at the national representation of Team Europe, which has featured players from 17 countries over the years, compared to the eight nations represented by Team World. The imbalance has long been a talking point among fans, especially given the event’s “World” branding. And with the number of American players increasing again this year, social media users have had plenty to say about it.

Fans Critical of Team World at the Laver Cup

Filling a team labeled Team World, composed mostly of American players, has understandably frustrated some fans, who have expressed their discontent through jibes. “4 players from the same country? Wow,” wrote one fan on X.

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“Team world is really just team USA with like 3 foreigners,” another fan jested on the social media platform, which was actually incorrect, taking this year into account. It’s Team USA with two foreigners. But in all honesty, as far as the selection process goes, it’s not surprising, and the current landscape of tennis makes it unavoidable.

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The three highest-ranked players from the ATP rankings get an automatic qualification into Team World, with the remaining three chosen by the Captain, who right now is American Andre Agassi. In the rankings, Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime is highest, but he did not join the team, which meant the spots went to the next best – Shelton, de Minaur, and Fritz. The rest were Agassi’s wildcard picks.

Team Europe dominated the early editions of the Laver Cup, with legends like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray leading the way. The Europeans won the first four editions in a row, but Team World has claimed two of the last three editions since 2022 to keep the overall rivalry highly competitive. One could argue that the increased American presence has helped make Team World more competitive.

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Team World features more Americans simply because the United States has more top-ranked players than any country outside Europe, as evidenced by this year’s roster showcasing Shelton (World No. 5), Fritz (No. 7), Tien (No. 18), and Paul (No. 24). The only exception to this was Bubuk (No. 11). This, however, did not stop the jibes on social media.

Other similar-themed comments also surfaced on X, with one fan calling out the team in an ironic fashion, “Team American and Friends”, whereas another fan just bluntly stated, “Too many Americans”.

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The four American players involved in this year’s Laver Cup are a mix of two debutants and two tournament veterans. While Paul and Tien are making their Laver Cup debuts, Shelton and Fritz have both been part of victorious Team World squads in the past. Fritz owns a 7-3 record at the competition, while Shelton is 6-2 across singles and doubles matches.

Team Europe, meanwhile, will feature Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz (World No. 2), German Alexander Zverev (World No. 3), Italian Flavio Cobolli (World No. 10), and Czech Jakub Menšík (World No. 17). Two spots are left, which will be picked by their captain, Yannick Noah, in the coming months.

The 2026 Laver Cup will take place from September 25 to September 27 at the O2 Arena in London.