Learner Tien Achieves Rate Feat After Defeating World No. 167 in Jeddah

Twelve months ago, Learner Tien sat on his bench and watched Joao Fonseca hoist the Next Gen ATP Finals trophy beneath a storm of confetti, a runner-up finish that stung but sharpened him. Now, he returns to Jeddah transformed, no longer the wide-eyed challenger but the hunted force in the draw. He has now raised his stock and scored a rare milestone 1 year later with a decisive win over Nishesh Basavareddy.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Tien delivered a composed performance in Jeddah. He justified his status as the favorite and reached the Next Gen Finals championship match for the second straight year. He defeated his compatriot and friend Nishesh Basavareddy, ranked No. 167, in straight sets 4-2, 4-1, 4-3(4).

His left-handed game showed experience and emotional control. He became only the second player, after Alex De Minaur (2018, 2019), to make multiple finals at this event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tien is now 20 years old and returns to the final with more maturity. The player who will stand across the net from Alexander Blockx is not the same one who fell short in 2024. His 2025 campaign lifted him from “promising talent” to a genuine ATP contender. He now holds a career-high ranking of World No. 28.

Tien entered the 2024 event trying to prove himself. This year, he arrived in Jeddah as the hunted figure in the draw. He is the highest-ranked player in the field and the leading name in the 2025 Next Gen group. He also holds the chance to become only the second American champion in the event, joining Brandon Nakashima.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even with those expectations, he remains calm. His on-court behavior this week has been measured. His quiet confidence reflects a season in which he claimed his first ATP title and handled pressure professionally.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Tien reveals mental strength after advancing to the final

To understand the importance of Sunday’s final, it is useful to review Tien’s progress since his loss to Joao Fonseca last December. His 2025 season changed his career. He did not simply participate at the tour level.

He won matches, handled pressure, and proved he belonged. His major breakthrough came at the ATP 250 in Metz, where he won his first title. His court awareness and decision-making looked far beyond his age.

He also reached the final of the ATP 500 in Beijing. In that run, he defeated several top players before losing in the championship match. These experiences hardened his mindset. They also changed how he prepares.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I try not to put too much pressure on myself,” he speaks from experience. For Tien, that approach is about coping with tour demands.

He understands what comes with being the top seed in Jeddah. “Everyone wants to catch the top guy,” Tien noted regarding his status as the group favorite. “It’s been great all the young guys pushing each other this year, but I just try to come in and enjoy because I am playing all these tournaments for the first time.”

His progress also involves consistency. “I think I’ve gotten better at managing myself week to week,” Tien admitted to Arab News ahead of the final showdown. “Handling the wins, handling the losses… mentally, off the court, that is what has improved the most.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tien’s rise into the Top 30 is not accidental. He works under former Grand Slam champion Michael Chang. Chang’s input is visible in Tien’s movement, patience, and defensive patterns.

He no longer needs to rely on the “Challenger grind.” The workload he experienced in 2023 and 2024 now feels distant. He is a full-time ATP player with a strong ranking.

His return to Jeddah is therefore different in purpose. Last year, he arrived to learn and compete. This year he arrives to confirm his level.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the final approaching, the question is straightforward. Can the American ace withstand the expectation and complete the job on Sunday?