“Leave Me Alone”- Amanda Anisimova Hits Back at Body Commentary After Ozempic Claims

Amanda Anisimova is not having a good time either on or off the court. While the American has been dealing with some bad form and injuries on the court, she also had to deal with fan speculation regarding using weight-loss medication. However, the former World No.3 did not let the rumors rage on, shutting them down with a clear message.

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“To all the health experts and professional body commentators in the comments: I’m not taking Ozempic,” said Anisimova on her Instagram story. “Please leave me alone and out of your posts.” Rumors among fans flared up when Anisimova shared recent posts from her gym training sessions. Online fans pointed out that Anisimova looked distinctly leaner in recent photographs, sparking speculation about Ozempic use.

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For Anisimova, speculations and online comments about her appearance, especially her weight, are not new. Only a few months ago, the American player was subjected to body-shaming comments after she lost early at Wimbledon. The user comment in question blamed the loss on her physique, to which Anisimova replied with a fun, witty post, sharing a picture of herself enjoying the pool in response.

Discussions about the use of GLP1 medication to reduce weight have taken precedence in the tennis world this year. The year has seen the mega comeback narrative of Serena Williams dominating the headlines. However, a key aspect of that story has been how the twenty-three-time Major champion has been open about using weight-loss medication to lose as much as thirty pounds, a challenge she faced after giving birth to her daughter.

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As far as Anisimova is concerned, online criticisms of her physique will be the last thought on the American’s mind. Having entered the Singapore Open to kickstart her Asian swing, the World No.11 had to withdraw from the event at the last minute due to a wrist injury. Anisimova is part of a larger wave of withdrawals that have taken over the tournament, which has seen 10 withdrawals so far, including Jessica Pegula, Diana Shnaider, and Ekaterina Alexandrova.

2026 has been a roller-coaster year for Anisimova, filled with underwhelming results and marked by a split and then a reunion with the same coach within the same year.

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2026 Has Been a Tough Year for Amanda Anisimova

This time last year, Amanda Anisimova was having the time of her life on the court. The American had reached consecutive Slam finals at Wimbledon and at the US Open, and was on the verge of qualifying for the WTA Finals. Even though she fell short in those finals, Anisimova has achieved her career-best ranking and was in terrific form.

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Anisimova started the season with a quarterfinal run at the Australian Open, where she lost to her nemesis, Jessica Pegula, whom she has yet to beat on the Tour. Her title defense at Qatar was botched by a mid-match retirement in her opening-round match against Karolina Pliskova. After early exits during the Sunshine Double, Anisimova made the decision to split with her coach, Hendrik Vleesehouwers.

Injury sidelined Anisimova all throughout the clay-court season, with the American coming into the French Open without playing any warmup event. She had a third-round exit in Paris, which was followed by an uninspiring stint on the grass. In quite a remarkable turnaround, the Americans rejoined forces with Vleesehouwers. She did have a quarterfinal run in Cincinnati, but had yet another third-round exit in the season, this time at the US Open.

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With a wrist injury keeping her out of action in Singapore, fans will hope that Anisimova gets going in the rest of the Asian swing. Having already dropped a large chunk of points from her two Slam runs last year, the American is already out of the Top 10. She risks dropping more points as the defending champion at the WTA 1000 event in Beijing, and if she has an early exit or skips the event altogether due to injury, her ranking could drop further.