Lesia Tsurenko once needed just 65 minutes to defeat reigning US Open champion Naomi Osaka and reach the Brisbane International final. She also defeated world No. 6 Ons Jabeur in Doha five years later. Those victories were among the highlights of a career that took her to No. 23 in the world rankings. Yet, behind those achievements, the Ukrainian was fighting a problem that had followed her for years. Her retirement announcement has now revealed just how much the physical and mental demands of tennis had taken out of her.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Tsurenko announced her retirement on November 16, 2026, at 37, ending a professional career that began in 2007. Her Instagram farewell opened with a simple message: “Thank you, tennis!” But she also admitted that the final years had changed her relationship with the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The last few years on tour broke something inside me, and I began to question my love for the sport,” she wrote.

The former world No. 23 also addressed the disappointment she carried into retirement. She acknowledged that she had not fulfilled her childhood dreams or achieved everything she had hoped for. However, Tsurenko did not identify one specific dream or title that remained out of reach. Her disappointment appeared to concern the difference between the career she had imagined as a young girl and the difficult journey she eventually experienced.

ADVERTISEMENT

The physical reasons behind that disappointment go back much further than her final season. In a November 2025 interview with Tribuna, Tsurenko revealed that she had competed with right elbow pain for approximately six years.

“I played for a very long time despite the pain, probably six years,” she explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also described how the injury affected her performances. The intensity of the pain varied, and her level on court often depended on how badly her elbow hurt. Eventually, it became unbearable. Tsurenko underwent surgery on her right elbow in June 2025, but recovery was difficult because of the prolonged stress and damage to the joint. She had not competed since November 2024.

The injury was not her only reason for stepping away. Tsurenko also described the psychological demands of remaining on tour during her final seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The mental factors are also very important, because at one point, I felt that I could no longer bear being on the tour,” she told Tribuna.

She specifically identified 2024 as a particularly difficult year. Her elbow problems, disagreements with the WTA, and inability to detach herself from events around her affected her concentration during matches. She described the combination as roughly a 50-50 split between physical pain and mental strain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her retirement message also revealed how closely she had tied her identity to professional tennis. For years, she struggled to imagine a future without competition. Now, she wants to focus on recovery, discover herself beyond the sport, and learn to value herself independently of her achievements.

That transition has similarities to Ashleigh Barty’s 2022 retirement. The Australian walked away as world No. 1 after winning three Grand Slam titles, explaining that she no longer had the physical drive and emotional desire required to compete. Like Tsurenko, Barty wanted to discover life beyond the identity she had built around professional tennis, although their circumstances and reasons for retiring were different.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite her disappointment, Tsurenko leaves behind a substantial record. She won four WTA singles titles, at Istanbul in 2015, Guangzhou in 2016, and Acapulco in 2017 and 2018. Her career-high ranking of No. 23 came on February 18, 2019. She also reached the 2018 US Open quarterfinals, her best Grand Slam result, and earned more than $6.9 million in career prize money.

Her victories over established champions remain memorable. At Brisbane in January 2019, she defeated Osaka 6-2, 6-4 in the semifinals. Osaka was then the reigning US Open champion and world No. 5. At the 2024 Qatar Open, Tsurenko also defeated Jabeur 6-3, 6-2. Caroline Wozniacki and Eugenie Bouchard were among the other prominent players she beat during her career.

Tsurenko’s WTA Lawsuit Adds Another Layer to Her Difficult Final Years

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 brought another challenge into Tsurenko’s professional life. She publicly disagreed with the WTA’s handling of Russian and Belarusian players and later described a distressing interaction with then-chief executive Steve Simon.

ADVERTISEMENT

In March 2023, Tsurenko withdrew from her scheduled Indian Wells match against Aryna Sabalenka after experiencing a panic attack. She attributed it to her conversation with Simon about the organization’s response to the war. In April 2025, she initiated legal action against the WTA and Simon, alleging breach of contract, negligence, and emotional distress.

However, the lawsuit was dismissed by US District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald on March 26, 2026. According to Reuters, the judge ruled that Tsurenko had not established a duty requiring the WTA to protect players from emotional harm. The court also considered the organization’s decision to prohibit Russian and Belarusian flags at tournaments as evidence of reasoned decision-making.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dismissal did not erase the psychological difficulties Tsurenko had described, but it meant her legal challenge was unsuccessful. Alongside her prolonged elbow injury, the dispute formed part of the difficult final years she discussed in her retirement announcement.

After 19 years in professional tennis, Tsurenko leaves with four titles, a career-high top-25 ranking, and victories over Grand Slam champions. Yet her farewell was ultimately about something beyond those results: learning that her identity and happiness could exist outside the sport she once believed defined her entire life.