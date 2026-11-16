Carlos Alcaraz just can’t seem to put a foot wrong at the moment. The Spaniard extended his winning streak to 11 matches by comfortably defeating Frances Tiafoe 6-2, 6-2 at the ATP Finals. He arrived in the tournament after winning titles at the Vienna Open and the Paris Masters. Alcaraz is so confident about his form right now that he has even issued a warning to all his opponents at the year-end event.

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“Let them [the other ATP Finals players] see that if they want to win, they will have to raise their level,” he told Movistar Plus Deportes after the match.

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Even Tiafoe admitted that Alcaraz looks unbeatable and starts playing at another level when he gets into his groove. But the American also believes that the World No. 3 won’t remain unbeaten in the tournament.

“He has moments when he seems like Superman and plays at an absolutely incredible level,” he said during the post-match press conference. “Carlos has played very well, he deserves all the respect, but I don’t want to spend all day saying how good he is either. At the end of the day, someone will have to beat him someday.”

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While he may not be the World No. 1, Alcaraz still appears to be the player to beat at the ATP Finals. Many had doubted whether he would be able to compete with the highest-ranked players after his four-month layoff due to a wrist injury. But Alcaraz has maintained his level and has achieved massive success since making his return at the US Open in September.

Imago Carlos Alcaraz of Team Europe in action against Taylor Fritz of Team World during the 2026 Laver Cup at The O2 Featuring: Carlos Alcaraz Where: London, United Kingdom When: 26 Sep 2026 Credit: Alex Cropper/Cover Images EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR USE BY NEWSPAPERS BASED IN THE UK. Copyright: xx coverimg56062812

Notably, the 23-year-old has won three titles since returning from injury. He also played a key role in Team Europe’s triumph at the Laver Cup. Alcaraz’s first triumph came at the Japan Open, where he defeated players like Denis Shapovalov and Jiri Lehecka on his way to the title. Though a Round of 32 exit against Zizou Bergs in Shanghai was quite surprising, the Spaniard picked up his game in Vienna.

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Despite being handed a very tough draw, Alcaraz went on to clinch the title. He defeated top players like Tommy Paul, Daniil Medvedev, and Alex de Minaur in straight sets to win his fourth title of the season. Things only got better in Paris as Alcaraz racked up wins over Taylor Fritz, Casper Ruud, and Ben Shelton to win his third title in just four tournaments.

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Having defeated Tiafoe, Alcaraz’s next opponent at the ATP Finals will either be Medvedev or Flavio Cobolli. The way things are going, it is hard to argue against his chances of topping the group. However, physical problems can come back to haunt him, and this time it could be a knee issue.

The concerns emerged after Alcaraz was seen practicing with a taped right knee ahead of the ATP Finals. It was also widely claimed that he cut short his practice session with Cobolli because of the problem. But it appears that the issue isn’t anything serious, as he has played down all injury concerns after the match against Tiafoe.

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Carlos Alcaraz gave a positive update regarding his knee’s condition

“Have you seen me moving well? Have you seen me moving well? That’s all I need to know,” he said during the post-match press conference. “No, seriously, I feel like I’m moving completely normally. I feel very good on court. Obviously, it’s something I’m still taking care of every day. Both my physiotherapist and I are paying a lot of attention to doing things right off the court, to taking the best possible care of ourselves so I’m in good shape and trying to keep the knee from giving me too many problems.”

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The World No. 3 appeared to be at his physical best during the clash against Tiafoe. He hit a blistering 21 winners and committed just nine unforced errors, wrapping up the match in 69 minutes.

Having never won the ATP Finals title before, Alcaraz would feel that this year could very well be his moment. He had come awfully close to winning the title last year, but was defeated by Jannik Sinner in the final. With the Italian not playing the tournament this year due to injury issues, Alcaraz’s main obstacle will likely be Alexander Zverev.

The latter has also gotten off to a winning start at the ATP Finals, defeating Rafael Jodar 6-4, 6-4. Like Alcaraz, Zverev is also expected to top his group, and he will most likely do so if he defeats Ben Shelton on Tuesday. It remains to be seen whether Alcaraz and Zverev will manage to breeze past the group stage and set up a potential clash in the final.