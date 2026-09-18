Leylah Fernandez Set to Replace Jessica Pegula in Singapore After Visa Heartbreak

A semifinal run at the New York major seems to have taken a toll on the world No.3 Jessica Pegula, prompting a withdrawal from the Singapore Open. As a result, Leylah Fernandez received a grant opportunity to move on from an underwhelming outing at the US Open.

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Fernandez on the other hand was a part of the WTA 250 event in Sao Paulo, but a visa issue led her to withdraw and take part in Singapore. This unexpected roster change is bringing a new level of excitement to the premier WTA 500 event. However, Pegula’s withdrawal also shows how difficult it is for tennis athletes to deal with a taxing schedule.

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After a tough North American summer on the hard courts, Pegula reached the semifinals of the US Open. The 32-year-old American entered the tournament as the top seed at the WTA 500 event’s upgraded launch at the Kallang Tennis Hub. Yet the physical exhaustion from playing in both singles and doubles matches in New York finally led to this unfortunate decision.

Pegula spoke directly to her supporters via social media, stating that her body just couldn’t recover in time to compete at the standard that she needs. “After a long and physically demanding few weeks at the US Open, I’m just not quite ready to get back on court and compete at the level I expect from myself. I was really looking forward to playing in Singapore and hope I can come back in the future,” she stated.

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The decision to add Singapore stands out as a choice for the Canadian. Most players ranked in the Top 35 use this time after grueling Flushing Meadows to rest, reset and prepare for the WTA 1000 tournaments in Beijing and Wuhan. Instead, Fernandez chose to fly directly to Southeast Asia for the upgraded WTA 500 event at the Kallang Tennis Hub.

Fernandez will face some of the game’s young talent, including Amanda Anisimova and Mirra Andreeva. However, Pegula’s absence changes her path. With the top seed missing, Fernandez now has a chance to reach the tournament final and win the title. The Canadian’s choice shows she wants to find her form through real matches rather than practice sessions as the season ends.

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An Unexpected but Great Chance for Leylah Fernandez

Leylah Fernandez is no stranger to the risks of sudden scheduling changes. In the past, when Fernandez won the WTA title in Washington, she traveled overnight to Montreal for the Canadian Open. However, the quick change and no rest saw her fail against Maya Joint in the first round.

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Expressing her frustration, she confessed how the short window between tournaments affected her game. “I’m just disappointed with my level of play, and it wasn’t fair for them. I mean, it was a very, very low level,” Fernandez remarked following that defeat. She also emphasized that recovery margins are critical for her aggressive, physical game. “Yes, it would make a great difference. Maybe I win the match, maybe I don’t, but of course it helps the two to three hours where I could sleep a little more,” she noted when recounting the travel strain.

By stepping in for Pegula in Singapore, Fernandez turns a week that could have been slow into a chance to build momentum. She skipped the recovery time, trusted her own energy and placed herself right in the middle of the Asian swing. If this decision works out, it will give her the ranking points, match sharpness and confidence she needs to finish the season at her best.

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The Canadian has made sudden changes to her schedule for the demanding final part of the season. On the other hand, Pegula has taken precautions against injuries, which often cause players to miss major events. Since she has already demonstrated her consistency among the world’s best, it makes the most sense to conserve her energy for the major WTA 1000 tournaments and the year-end championships.

For Fernandez, the chance to take part in a $1.2 million WTA 500 event as an unseeded player obtained through a wild card presents huge potential. It enables the Canadian to face a tight and high-quality field without having to go through the qualifying rounds. As the Singapore Tennis Open readies to welcome spectators to Kallang, attention now focuses on Fernandez. Although fans will lose the opportunity to see Pegula’s game, Fernandez brings a similar fierce approach.