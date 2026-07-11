Linda Noskova and Karolina Muchova’s Fathers Share Emotional Moment After Wimbledon Final

One could argue that it is easier to play than to watch your loved one play on the court, as was evident in the looks of both Linda Noskova and Karolina Muchova‘s fathers as the pair alternated between excitement and despair while their daughters were tearing up the Centre Court in the Wimbledon final. However, once the dust settled and Noskova won, the stands remained witness to a great scene of class and sportsmanship.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As the last point was played and the presentations were done, both Josef Mucha, Muchova’s father, and Drahos Nosek, Noskova’s father, shared a hug, a firm handshake, and were briefly seen chatting. There was no bitterness from the Muchova camp, despite their player not being able to cross the finish line after a heroic comeback in the match. Both fathers and families have played a massive role in the lives of the two Czech players, which they acknowledged during their on-court speeches.

ADVERTISEMENT

For both Muchova and Noskova, their fathers played an important part in their lives. Muchova’s father was a top professional soccer player who played over 250 matches in the Czech league and introduced tennis to Muchova from an early age. Known as one of the most athletically gifted players on the WTA, Muchova gets her physical abilities from her father, who had to be agile and quick on the soccer pitch, playing in the midfield.

On the other hand, Noskova’s father has been the only parental figure in the Czech’s life, as she lost her mother to the battle with cancer two years ago. There was not a single dry eye on Center Court when the 21-year-old remembered her mother on the biggest day of her career. Her father flew all the way and came to support his daughter, and as it turned out, he got to see a happy ending after almost two and a half hours of excruciating watching.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is not the first time a Wimbledon final has seen the fathers of two players embrace and shake hands after the match. Back in 2023, when Carlos Alcaraz had his moment with his win over Novak Djokovic, the fathers of the two players were spotted in the stands, shaking each other’s hands in mutual respect.

For their fathers, the match was surely not a peaceful one, as at 6-2, 5-2, victory seemed within reach for the younger Czech player, till Muchova mounted a comeback for the ages to win the second set 7-5 and saved five match points. On multiple occasions, it looked like Noskova was on the verge of giving up, but she held her nerve and played a great third set to win the title.

ADVERTISEMENT

Noskova’s win meant that SW19 had a third Czech champion in the last four years, signaling the dominance of the nation at one of the biggest stages of the sport.