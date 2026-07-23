Linda Noskova Calls Out Media Outlet Over Picture Used in Controversial WTA Update

For Linda Noskova, the month of July has been nothing short of unforgettable. After capturing her maiden SW19 title, she rose to become the new world No. 7 and now turns her focus toward the North American swing. But before shifting gears, the Czech grabbed attention by calling out a media outlet as a controversial WTA update spread across social media.

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Linda Noskova recently drew attention on social media after reacting to an IG post about the WTA’s latest eligibility announcement. “Why am I here?🙋‍♀️”, Noskova questioned why her image had been used alongside the update.

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Her reaction came after Outsports shared the WTA news that women players will now be required to complete a one-time genetic sex test to compete on the WTA tour.

Since 2024, the women’s tennis body had allowed transgender athletes to compete in WTA events under certain conditions. Female players were required to identify as female or non-binary through a signed declaration.

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Imago Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2026 Linda Noskova CZE Linda Noskova CZE *** Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2026 Linda Noskova CZE Linda Noskova CZE

Those rules also required women athletes to keep their testosterone concentration below 2.5 nmol/L. Amid the growing discussion around transgender women in the WTA, the governing body announced its new ‘Women’s Eligibility Policy’ on Sunday.

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As per the WTA, the onetime test for the SRY gene will help determine biological sex and can be completed through either a cheek swab or a blood test, effective from Tuesday.

Under the past policies, transgender women were allowed to compete on the WTA tour if they declared their gender as female. They also had to maintain reduced testosterone levels for 2 years before entering competition.

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At present, there are no known transgender women actively competing at any level of the Tour. Even so, the policy has generated plenty of discussion across the sport.

“Eligibility to participate in WTA tournaments will be confirmed through a required, one-time screening process for the SRY gene. Player screening will begin in 2026, following all appropriate confidentiality and data privacy safeguards and concurrent with a comprehensive player engagement program,” a WTA spokesperson told Reuters.

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And while the Czech has now voiced her frustration over the situation that unfolded with her image, she has also continued receiving all kinds of advice on how she could reach the top ranking.

Rennae Stubbs shares tips to help Linda Noskova reach world No. 1

Linda Noskova’s recent triumph at the All-England Club has lifted her to a career-high world ranking of No. 7. Yet, even with that rise, the 21-year-old still sits more than 3,500 ranking points behind Aryna Sabalenka.

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She also holds seventh place in the WTA Finals Race, trailing Mirra Andreeva by around 1,300 points.

Noskova’s numbers in 2026 have been impressive in several areas. The Czech ranks 4th on the WTA Tour for first-serve points won, with an outstanding success rate of 73.6%. However, double faults have been an issue throughout the season.

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American ace Coco Gauff leads the tour with 257 double faults. Noskova currently has the fourth-highest total with 181, something she will surely look to improve in her upcoming matches.

Even according to the WTA, Noskova ranks 38th in second-serve points won at 48.8%, which also caught the attention of former doubles icon Rennae Stubbs.

“I think her serve is still a bit vulnerable, her second serve in particular,” Stubbs said on her podcast recently. “I don’t know how she can change the service motion so much anymore. She’s 21 going on 22. But that would be an area that can get even better and bigger. If that does happen, I do think she can get to No 1 in the world because she does everything really well. She has an amazing disposition on the court,” the 55-year-old explained.

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As the Czech now prepares to head toward America with renewed confidence, plenty of eyes will be on her. Many will be watching to see whether she can take the notes and make another big step forward at the US Open.