Linda Noskova Cheekily Ditched by Team Moments After Wimbledon Win

Linda Noskova recorded the biggest win of her career at the Wimbledon final as she defeated Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 in a dramatic encounter. The 21-year-old was overwhelmed with emotions as she clinched the championship point. She collapsed on the grass and burst into tears, soaking up the monumental victory. She would soon collect her title from Catherine, the Princess of Wales, and would then wait backstage for a photoshoot. But this is where she encountered an unexpected roadblock.

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Turns out that Noskova’s team hadn’t arrived backstage with her. The Czech was made to wait for almost 10 minutes before she could get going with the photoshoot. The 21-year-old appeared to be in an awkward position during this time, as she had nothing to do and kept on staring at her title.

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