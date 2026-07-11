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Linda Noskova Cheekily Ditched by Team Moments After Wimbledon Win

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Ansh Sharma

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Jul 11, 2026 | 2:37 PM CDT

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Linda Noskova Cheekily Ditched by Team Moments After Wimbledon Win

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Ansh Sharma

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Jul 11, 2026 | 2:37 PM CDT

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Linda Noskova recorded the biggest win of her career at the Wimbledon final as she defeated Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 in a dramatic encounter. The 21-year-old was overwhelmed with emotions as she clinched the championship point. She collapsed on the grass and burst into tears, soaking up the monumental victory. She would soon collect her title from Catherine, the Princess of Wales, and would then wait backstage for a photoshoot. But this is where she encountered an unexpected roadblock.

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Turns out that Noskova’s team hadn’t arrived backstage with her. The Czech was made to wait for almost 10 minutes before she could get going with the photoshoot. The 21-year-old appeared to be in an awkward position during this time, as she had nothing to do and kept on staring at her title.

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Ansh Sharma

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Ansh Sharma is a US Sports Writer at EssentiallySports, blending a journalist’s curiosity with a decade-long passion for tennis. A journalism graduate, he first fell in love with the sport watching Rafael Nadal’s relentless drive and competitive spirit, qualities that continue to shape how he views the game. With Nadal’s retirement, Ansh now finds the same spark in fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, whose rise represents a new era he follows closely. His sporting interests extend beyond the court, as a devoted Manchester United supporter and an F1 enthusiast with hopes of seeing Charles Leclerc capture his maiden world title. Away from the keyboard, Ansh enjoys unwinding with friends and taking time to recharge for the next big story.

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