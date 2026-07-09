Linda Noskova Opens Up About Numerous Superstitions Before Karolina Muchova Wimbledon Final

Professional tennis has never been short of superstitions that have left fans both amused and fascinated over the years. From Rafael Nadal’s placing water bottles in perfect order and drinking from them a certain way to Serena Williams’ refusal to wash the same lucky socks during a winning run, our sport has seen it all. Now, the newest SW19 finalist, Linda Noskova, has revealed her own ritual as she prepares to face fellow compatriot Karolina Muchova.

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“I have so many superstitions, Noskova said in her post-match interview. “I cannot even start to name them. You don’t wanna know. It’s like 20-30 things in a day. I feel like it’s an illness at this point. I’m using the same routines in the morning. I’m having almost the same lunch. I’m using the same bathroom. I’m using the same sink. The same everything.”

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The 9th seed made those comments after booking the biggest final of her career so far. The Czech joined compatriot Karolina Muchova in reaching the All-England Club final.

The 21-year-old reached the championship match by defeating 12th seed Marta Kostyuk 6-4, 6-4 in 1 hour and 19 minutes.

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With the win, she is now the youngest women’s singles finalist at Wimbledon since the Canadian Eugenie Bouchard in 2014. And the upcoming all-Czech final is a rare kind of championship matchup at the All England Club.

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In fact, this will be the first SW19 women’s final between two players from the same country since Serena Williams and Venus Williams back in 2009.

Noskova and Muchova have already faced each other once before in the third round of the US Open last year, where Muchova won in three sets. Hence, the 29-year-old Czech will enter the final with an upper hand.

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On the other hand, Noskova revealed the numerous superstitions she follows every day; it is only a day’s wait till we see if they truly work for her. Although her smooth win over Kostyuk helped establish why she kept her rituals going.

Linda Noskova shares her feelings after beating Marta Kostyuk

The 21-year-old Czech has shown a remarkable clutch gene throughout her SW19 final run. Noskova broke serve in the final game of both sets against the Ukrainian to get the job done. It was the same formula that had already carried her past the 30-year-old Elise Mertens in the quarters.

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Her All-England Club journey has not been short of escapes either. Earlier in the Slam, she had to save a match point against Sorana Cîrstea in the third round. That moment now feels even more important considering where her run has ended up at the All-England Club.

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And today, after her win, Noskova kept her approach simple when asked about her mindset. “For me, (the plan) is always just to focus on myself and to focus on my game. When I play my best, I know that I can play with the best players in the world and have a great result, which is a final at a Grand Slam, I guess,” she added.

This championship match also comes with an interesting bit of historical context. It is the SW19 singles final between two players who have both won lead-up WTA events since 1990, with the WTA icon Martina Navratilova and Zina Garrison being the previous example.

The 21-year-old comes into the title match at the Berlin Tennis Open, while Muchova lifted the trophy in Bad Homburg after Naomi Osaka withdrew.

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Now the stakes are even bigger. An approximately $4.8 million prize pool for the winner, 2000 ranking points, and a first Grand Slam title are all on the line between the two Czech players. With so much at stake, the final feels wide open.