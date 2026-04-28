Linda Noskova Stuns Coco Gauff in Madrid Thriller: “The Match Is Not Over Until It’s Over”

In a gripping Madrid Open showdown, Linda Noskova found herself pushed to the brink against Coco Gauff. After taking the opening set, she watched momentum slip away, dropping 10 of the next 12 games and falling into a daunting double-break deficit in the decider. Yet beneath the pressure, belief quietly burned, fueling her resolve for a stirring redemption.

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“I know the match is not over until it’s over,” Noskova told reporters after completing a 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(5) comeback from 4-1 down in the decider. “I was kind of saying to myself that I’m still close … even though it’s 1-4. I just wanted to find my rhythm and my game all over again.”

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Noskova began her third career meeting with Coco Gauff with strong baseline control. She struck 11 winners compared to Gauff’s four across the opening 10 games. However, momentum shifted as last year’s Madrid finalist Gauff found her level again. She had already shown resilience in the previous round against Sorana Cîrstea, where she came back from a set and a break down while dealing with mid-match sickness.

The turning point came early in the second set. Noskova missed a break point opportunity at 1-1, and Gauff immediately took control. The American reeled off five consecutive games to dominate the set. During the closing stretch, Noskova managed to win just four points across the final four games.

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The deciding set followed a similar pattern of momentum swings. Gauff claimed four of the first five games, including a crucial hold from 0-40 down at 1-0. Yet Noskova refused to fade, responding with four straight games of her own. The match tightened as both players pushed each other into a tense finish.

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Statistically, both players finished with 30 winners, but Noskova committed more unforced errors, 40 compared to Gauff’s 27. She also served fewer aces, eight to Gauff’s 13, though four of hers came in the final set.

Despite those numbers, Noskova delivered when it mattered most. Trailing 3-0 in the deciding tiebreak, she surged back to win seven of the last nine points, securing her first Top 10 victory of the season.

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“I was kind of hoping or counting on that game [in the second set] that I was going to have the break up, and then it didn’t happen, and I kind of lost my rhythm,” Noskova later said.

“Obviously, also with Coco, who is such a player, it’s never easy to find it immediately back again and continue the way you want it to play. But I just wanted to restart in the third set.”

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The 21-year-old, who reached the final of the China Open last fall and made the semifinals at the Indian Wells Open, now moves forward with confidence. She will aim for her third career WTA 1000 semifinal when she faces Marta Kostyuk, with the two meeting for the first time.

For Gauff, the defeat carries added weight. As last year’s finalist in Madrid, the loss is likely to impact her ranking, making the setback even more difficult to absorb.

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How Coco Gauff’s Madrid Open exit reshapes rankings as Iga Swiatek gains crucial advantage

In the latest WTA Rankings update, Coco Gauff held the world No. 3 spot with 7,279 points, narrowly staying ahead of Iga Swiatek by just six points.

However, Gauff entered Madrid under pressure, as she was defending 650 points from her runner-up finish at last year’s event. This immediately dropped her total to 6,629 points in the Live WTA Rankings before she even played her opening match.

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Swiatek, meanwhile, had 390 points to defend from her semi-final run in Madrid in 2025. That placed her on 6,883 points, giving her a 254-point advantage over Gauff at the start of the tournament.

After winning her opening match, Swiatek’s campaign took an unfortunate turn. She was forced to retire during her third-round match against Ann Li due to a virus, which still left her with 6,948 points.

Gauff, on the other hand, managed to improve her standing early in the tournament. Wins over Leolia Jeanjean and Sorana Cirstea pushed her Live Ranking points up to 6,749.

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Despite that progress, her campaign ended earlier than needed. A fourth-round loss to Linda Noskova proved costly in ranking terms.

As a result, Gauff will drop to world No. 4 in the next official rankings update. She needed at least a semi-final finish in Madrid to overtake Swiatek again, but fell short of that target.

This outcome also complicates her European clay-court swing significantly. Her run in Stuttgart ended in the quarter-finals, and now Madrid has concluded at the Round of 16 stage.

Looking ahead, the pressure only increases at the Italian Open. Gauff will be defending a large chunk of points there as well, having reached the final last year.

That campaign concluded with a loss to home favourite Jasmine Paolini, and with Gauff recently dealing with illness, holding on to her points in Rome now looks increasingly difficult.