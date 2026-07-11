Linda Noskova’s Emotional Tribute to Late Mother Leaves Martina Navratilova In Tears

It wasn’t straightforward, it wasn’t convincing, but Linda Noskova actually did it. She defeated her compatriot Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 in the Wimbledon final to clinch her maiden Grand Slam title. However, once she took the match point, the young Czech couldn’t control her emotions as this victory held a way deeper meaning.

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The Wimbledon champion’s mother, Ivana Noskova, tragically passed away in July 2024 due to cancer. The unfortunate news came just a day before Noskova was about to play at the Championships for the second time in her career. Despite the tragic loss, she still decided to compete at the Grand Slam in both the singles and doubles draws. Now, two years after her death, life has come full circle for Noskova. And she didn’t forget to mention her mother in what was a tear-jerking speech.

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“There is also one more person that I would like to thank which is my mom,” she said in her winning speech. “I definitely would not be standing here without her, so thank you.”

There was not a single dry eye left on the Centre Court, including former nine-time Wimbledon champion Martina Navratilova. As her compatriot and someone who beat cancer, the tennis icon was particularly moved by the speech and couldn’t control her tears. She was present in the Royal Box for the final and was equally impressed with Noskova’s performance as well.

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The 21-year-old had started the match on a strong note, breaking Muchova twice to clinch the first set comprehensively. The second set was pretty much going on the same note as Noskova led 5-2 and got her first championship point on Muchova’s serve. But the latter refused to go down easily, saving three match points to make it 3-5.

Noskova once again had a championship point in the following game. However, she capitulated, giving Muchova a crucial break to keep her chances alive. Muchova would then save another match point on her serve before having a successful hold and securing another break.

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This run saw Muchova clinch five games in a row and level the match against all odds. The pressure was visible on Noskova’s face, but she still managed to deliver the goods in the decider. She broke Muchova’s serve in the second game and then held her serve to take a 3-0 lead early in the set.

Though Muchova tried her best to get back into the set, it just wasn’t meant to be. Noskova regained her composure and served out the match to record the biggest victory of her career. She became the sixth Czech woman to win Wimbledon and the third to do so in the last four years.

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Notably, Noskova had also won the Berlin Open just a few weeks ago and now has the coveted SW19 title in her grasp as well. This made her the first player since Maria Sharapova in 2004 to win the lead-up and the major on grass.