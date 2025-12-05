Line Call Drama Interrupts Venus Williams vs Madison Keys Match at Charlotte Invitational

The second edition of the Charlotte Invitational delivered a rare treat, giving Queen City fans a fleeting chance to watch 45-year-old Venus Williams share the court with Madison Keys. The exhibition at Spectrum Center let Carolina fans see the 7-time Grand Slam icon up close. Yet the showdown stirred tension as line-call drama briefly interrupted the match.

On Thursday, December 4, Venus Williams played Madison Keys at this year’s Charlotte Invitational as the exhibition took place at the Spectrum Center.

The drama began at 40-40 on Williams’ serve. She was trailing 1-3 in the first set when a return from Keys was called out by the electronic line-calling system. The point seemed routine at first, but confusion followed immediately.

The video review system then displayed a strange image. It showed that Keys’ return, although extremely close, had actually landed in. Even more confusing, the screen also displayed the word “OUT!” at the same time. Both Williams and Keys were stunned by the mixed signals.

They walked toward the chair umpire to sort out the mess. Keys even pointed out the contradiction clearly. She said, “It said out, but in, but also out.” The unusual moment left the players and the crowd unsure of what the correct call should have been.

Keys eventually settled back into the match. She went on to win 7-6, 6-0. At the end, she shared a warm and heartfelt embrace with Venus Williams at the net. It was a touching moment between a childhood idol and a top player of today.

However, before the match, Williams confirmed her next event. The 45-year-old said she will compete at the ASB Classic in Auckland. This WTA 250 and ATP 250 event leads into the Australian Open. However, she also admitted she was unsure about tournaments after Auckland.

“Well, for now, I can only confirm Auckland. We’ll see what happens after. And of course tonight.” she said in her press conference before the match. She was also asked about Serena Williams and the rumors of a possible comeback. Williams quickly dismissed the idea.

“All I know is, I can’t get Serena Williams on the court. She doesn’t practice. So it seems very unlikely to me.”

And as the night ended, Madison Keys also added a heartfelt tribute to Venus Williams.

Madison Keys revealed her honest feelings about facing Venus Williams

After her win over former World No. 1 and seven-time Major champion Venus Williams, Madison Keys shared how special the match was for her. The World No. 7 and reigning Australian Open champion expressed her excitement about facing a legend.

“I’ve always enjoyed playing at places that love tennis and Charlotte is one of those places. I’m so honored to be back and I hope they have me again, but it’s such a joy playing here and getting to play Venus is so special,” Keys said in her post-match interview.

Then the focus shifted to Venus Williams. The 45-year-old veteran was asked what keeps her motivated to compete. She reflected on her enduring passion for the sport.

“I just love the game. I’m having so much fun, hitting the balls with joy, it never gets old. That’s the real truth,” Williams said, showing the love she still has for tennis.

However, before the Charlotte Invitational, Venus opened up on her future in the WTA Tour and at the Majors. She spoke honestly about her ongoing connection to the game.

“I don’t imagine the future without tennis so at some point, even if I’m never on tour, I’ll still be hitting the ball. And so while I’m still hitting the ball well, it’s like why not. It wasn’t easy to come back and play after two years off. It was stressful,” Williams told Channel 9.

With the new season approaching, fans are left wondering. Do you think Venus can capture a trophy in 2026 and continue to make history?