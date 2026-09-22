Line Judge Collapses Mid-Match Amid Extreme Conditions at Latest Event

For many years, tennis players and staff have faced the wrath of extreme weather, which has put their stamina to the test. During the French Open, we saw top players like Jannik Sinner collapse due to the heat, and now even line judges have started being severely affected by the heat, raising the risk.

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The W35 Hurghada tournament, held between September 14-20 in Egypt, reached its breaking point when an on-court line judge suddenly lost consciousness and collapsed during the match due to the intense heat and humidity. The game came to a complete stop immediately as panic spread throughout the stadium.

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A clip of the moment, now circulating on X, shows the referee lying still on the hot, hard court, as the temperature in Hurghada rose to over 91 degrees Fahrenheit. Emergency medical workers rushed onto the court to carry out immediate stabilization and to get the affected official away for treatment.

This event brings the whole crisis into clearer view. It is no longer just athletes who are at risk from extreme tennis weather. The stationed officials also have to face the direct, unshaded sunlight without having any breaks for recovery. The referee’s collapse during the match is not a single, unexpected incident. It follows a series of heat-related medical emergencies which have occurred at tournaments in recent weeks and throughout the season.

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This year’s major tournaments have seen support staff exposed to a dangerous heat environment. At the Australian Open, when the temperature rose above 40 degrees Celsius, a young ball girl collapsed right next to the umpire’s chair during a service game in the second set. Turkish player Zeynep Sonmez stopped the match at once and ran over to help her and assist in her recovery.

An almost identical emergency occurred at Roland Garros when Andrey Rublev was playing his first-round match against Ignacio Buse. Due to the oppressive humidity in Paris, another ball girl suffered from acute heat exhaustion. The chair umpire immediately left his seat to help her before the medical personnel took her off the grounds.

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Is the tennis schedule ignoring ongoing changes in the weather?

At the WTA Memphis Classic, Ekaterina Alexandrova experienced a serious collapse during her match against Kristina Liutova. The two were locked in an intense game for more than three hours in 34 degrees Celsius (93 degrees Fahrenheit) of heat. Because of severe heat exhaustion, Akexandrova had to retire from the match and used a wheelchair to leave the court.

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The scene of seeing officials fall over on the court is also similar to the terrifying moment that occurred in a match between Danielle Collins and Paula Badosa. A line judge lost consciousness during a rally and fainted on the court. Collins spoke about the intense distress she felt at seeing an official collapse mid-game. “With everything that happened on the court, oh my gosh, my heart broke in half. I almost started crying, so to try and reset and come back and close out that match against a tough competitor was not easy,” she confessed.

Elite competitors have experienced serious physical breakdowns when the same conditions have occurred. In Paris, Jakub Mensik collapsed onto the red clay following a four-and-a-half-hour match against Mariano Navone. After suffering full-body muscle spasms and heatstroke, which rendered his legs immobile. Following this, the paramedics took him away in a wheelchair.

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Mensik expressed strong annoyance at the tournament officials for strictly enforcing the shot clock during the dangerous weather. He said, “I respect that I was in that moment, but the referee today. What happened after the match, I will keep it for myself, but I mean the behavior…I would say I don’t respect that.”

These risky falls reveal a serious operational shortcoming on the part of tennis organizers. There is no physical protection provided for people who remain stationary. On the other hand, athletes can move from one game to the next and go through ice vests, drink chilled liquids and take shelter under shade canopies. While this does not ensure full protection from heat waves, the line judges have to remain still for long periods of time in direct exposure to the sun.

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Authorities continue to use Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) readings to decide whether sporting activities should continue. However, it is only when the conditions become extremely unsuitable for play that a match is usually suspended. Broadcast programmes, sale of arena tickets, and deadlines for tournaments are always given precedence over stopping the match. Simply distributing cold towels or extending the changeover time by a minute does not deal with the total thermal stress.

These incidents are a clear warning for professional tennis. Extreme temperatures on several occasions brought both match officials and ball kids to the ground and have forced top players to use wheelchairs. It’s high time the WTA, ATP, and the Grand Slams introduce preventive measures. Pauses during heat waves and provides active shaded canopies not just for players but for everyone working on the court. If tennis administration continues risking staff health to maintain the schedule, the following mid-match collapse will have much more serious consequences.