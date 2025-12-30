Lois Boisson Forced to Forfeit United Cup National Duties After Pre Season Setback

2025 marked a breakthrough for Paris Grand Slam sensation Loïs Boisson. The Pure Drive loyalist stunned Jessica Pegula and Mirra Andreeva en route to the French Open semifinals, captured her maiden WTA title in Hamburg, and surged to a career-high world No. 36 in November. Yet, as 2026 dawns, momentum stalls, with Boisson set to miss her first team-level tournament of the new season.

In a recent Instagram story, Boisson confirmed she will not be ready to compete at the United Cup in Perth. She was scheduled to represent France alongside Arthur Rinderknech.

Boisson explained the reason behind the decision in her message. “Hello everyone, I just wanted to give you an update: unfortunately, I had a little setback during my pre-season and, therefore, I won’t be ready in time to compete in the United Cup in Perth.” She made it clear the call was not an easy one.

She also shared her disappointment at missing the opportunity to play for her country. “It was a very difficult decision, as I was really looking forward to representing France for the first time in a team tournament.” Despite the setback, her focus remains on returning as soon as possible. “I am doing everything I can to be ready in time for the Australian Open.”

The injury follows a long absence from competition. Boisson has not played since the WTA 1000 event in Beijing. Physical issues forced her to step away late in the 2025 season and prevented her from returning to the court.

Her final appearance of the year came at the China Open. She reached the third round after defeating 19th seed Liudmila Samsonova. However, she was forced to retire midway through her match against Emma Navarro in late September. She then withdrew from the remaining tournaments and ended her season early.

Had she been able to play the United Cup, Loïs Boisson was set to take on world No. 11 Belinda Bencic and No. 8 Jasmine Paolini, as France would have faced Switzerland and Italy in the Perth group stage. Both players bring vast experience at the top level and in national competitions.

Arthur Rinderknech, meanwhile, was due to face Stan Wawrinka and Flavio Cobolli. The French team aimed to progress from a challenging group as the United Cup group stage begins on January 3.

As Boisson now targets a possible return in the Australian Open main draw, she has also recently shared an update on her injury.

Loïs Boisson shares injury update ahead of AO

It was a dream season for Loïs Boisson. She went from being largely unknown to reaching her first Grand Slam semifinals at Roland Garros. Playing at home, she made her main-draw debut with a wildcard and delivered a historic run that captured national attention.

Boisson became the first wildcard player in the Open Era to reach the French Open semifinals. Just months earlier, her career had stalled due to injuries. She had dropped as low as world No. 361 after struggling for consistency and match fitness over several seasons.

Her rise in 2025 was rapid and remarkable. The Frenchwoman climbed nearly 300 ranking places to reach No. 65. With steady wins across the season, she continued to build momentum. She eventually finished the year ranked inside the top 40, marking a major personal milestone.

Following her return during the Australian swing, Boisson addressed her fitness in an interview with Ubitennis. She spoke openly about her recovery process and the steps taken to return to full strength ahead of the new season.

“I have recovered well from that injury in Asia,” commented the 22-year-old player. “First, I took a few days off. Then, I started the preseason. And there, I just had to get a small PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injection in my knee to relieve the pain a little, but everything is going very well.”

She added, “I should be able to continue the preseason early next week in Barcelona. I am really looking forward to 2026 arriving! We are going to keep preparing well and start the season on the right foot. We have a month left here and then we go over there.”

As she heads straight to the Australian Open, can she rediscover her Roland Garros rhythm and make another deep run? What do you think?