Lois Boisson’s Epic Meltdown Caught On Camera After Loss To Emma Navarro

Emma Navarro and Lois Boisson played out an exhilarating match in the first round of the US Open. The first two sets were settled in tiebreakers, and the decider wasn’t one-sided either. But Navarro eventually prevailed 7-6, 6-7, 6-3, much to Boisson’s frustration. The Frenchwoman threw her racket away after losing the match, and a comical scene unfolded on the court after the customary handshake.

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As Navarro was waving towards the crowd, Boisson was seen smashing her spare racket to pieces in the background. She was clearly very frustrated with the result and couldn’t keep her emotions in check. She did take Navarro to the absolute limit, but it all counted for nothing else except a first-round exit.

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Both players lost their serves on multiple occasions throughout the match. The first set saw none of them give an inch to the other, and there was nothing to separate them at 6-6. The tiebreaker was also pretty close, but Navarro, who was playing in front of her home crowd, eventually clinched it 8-6 to take a valuable lead in the match.

The second set followed a similar pattern, as there was nothing to separate the two once again. But Boisson breezed past Navarro in the tiebreaker. The American’s resilience faded as she lost the breaker 7-1, and the match was leveled.

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The decider was the only one of the three sets that wasn’t decided through a breaker. Navarro got the all-important break and then served out the set to clinch a well-deserved victory. The match could very well have gone in Boisson’s favor, but the level of her game dropped in the final set.

This was a much-needed result for Navarro as she arrived at the US Open after winning just two matches in the American swing. She defeated Sofia Kenin in the first round of the Citi Open, but wasn’t able to go any further and suffered a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 loss to Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the next match. What followed was a first-round defeat to Alina Korneeva at the National Bank Open.

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The Cincinnati Masters didn’t prove to be much better for Navarro. She made a bright start by defeating Anhelina Kalinina 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, but then faced an uphill task of defeating Jessica Pegula in the second round. The latter racked up a comfortable 7-5, 6-2 victory to bring Navarro’s campaign to an end.

This is a developing story…