Lorenzo Musetti Addresses Novak Djokovic’s Injury Concerns at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic leaned on fortune in the Australian Open quarterfinals after being outplayed by Lorenzo Musetti before injury stopped the Italian. Trailing despite his experience, Djokovic also battled blisters that required treatment. As the dust settled on the dramatic retirement, attention turned to Musetti’s thoughts on Djokovic’s own fitness concerns.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

At the post-match press conference, Lorenzo Musetti was asked if he noticed Novak Djokovic’s injury on court. The Italian answered honestly. “I saw that he got the medical time out, but I was not really worried about him.”

During the quarterfinal, Djokovic took a medical timeout late in the second set. Doctors treated multiple foot issues. They covered a popped blister just below his big toe and rewrapped his toe tightly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Djokovic first struggled with the blister during his third-round win over Botic van de Zandschulp. He then advanced to the quarterfinals after Jakub Mensik withdrew. The extra rest raised hopes, but the injury did not heal completely.

Imago 2024 Australian Open – Day 11 – Melbourne Novak Djokovic in the dark shadows illustration of shadow silhouette or shade during the Australian Open 2024 Grand Slam tennis tournament on January 23, 2024 at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia. Photo by Victor Joly/ABACAPRESS.COM Melbourne Australia PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxESPxUKxUSAxBELxPOL Copyright: xJolyxVictor/ABACAx

A four-day break was not enough for the Serbian to recover fully. He was dealing with a painful blister that nearly ended his Australian Open run. The issue left him vulnerable once again under pressure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite days off court, the blister remained a problem. The 10-time Australian Open champion was still clearly uncomfortable. His movement was affected early in the match against Musetti.

While treatment was ongoing, John McEnroe shared his concern on Nine. “That is very nasty … I can’t imagine that it’s not a factor.” He later added, “I mean, this guy relies on movement even at his age. And when you have something that’s painful like that, it gets in your head, and you know, he’s been flat, he had the good start, but he’s really tailed off. (The doctor) is trying to save him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Djokovic’s struggles were clear as Musetti dominated the first two sets. Elimination looked likely as Djokovic faded physically and mentally.

This was the second straight match where Djokovic’s opponent retired injured. Both times, the withdrawals came shortly after Djokovic himself required medical treatment. Luck once again played a role in keeping him alive.

Djokovic advanced, later admitting he was truly lucky to escape.

ADVERTISEMENT

Novak Djokovic admits he was nearly eliminated from the Australian Open quarterfinal

Lorenzo Musetti retired from his Australian Open quarterfinal when the score read 6-4, 6-3, 3-1. At that stage, Novak Djokovic was clearly trailing and struggling to shift momentum.

Musetti had full control of the match. He dictated play and outperformed Djokovic across two sets. The Italian looked set for a breakthrough semifinal appearance in Melbourne.

ADVERTISEMENT

The turning point came suddenly. Musetti called for medical treatment after feeling sharp discomfort. Moments later, he was forced to retire, ending the contest abruptly, echoing his French Open semifinal exit last year against Carlos Alcaraz.

The sudden finish stunned the crowd. Players and fans struggled to process what had unfolded. A gripping battle ended without a true conclusion.

After the match, Djokovic spoke with honesty and empathy. “I don’t know what to say except for I feel sorry for him. He was a far better player. I was on my way home tonight.” He admitted the scoreline did not reflect the match.

ADVERTISEMENT

Djokovic made it clear he felt fortunate. He acknowledged that Musetti deserved more from the contest. The Serbian advanced, but without celebration.

Musetti was visibly shaken after the retirement. At the post-match press conference, he opened up emotionally. “Definitely, yes,” Musetti replied when asked if this was the worst of his retirements.

He explained why the moment hurt so deeply. “Honestly, I never imagined the feeling of leading two sets to zero against Novak and playing like that.” The disappointment was evident in his voice.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Italian went further. “And leading the match like that, and being forced to retire, is something that I never imagined, and it is really painful.” It was a crushing blow.

Musetti later revealed the injury started earlier. “I felt it at the beginning of the second set,” Musetti said. He continued despite growing pains.

“I felt there was something strange in my right leg, and I continued to play because I was playing really, really well.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, Djokovic moves into the semifinals, where a daunting clash with Jannik Sinner awaits. Can the Serbian overcome the Italian this time?