Lorenzo Musetti Drops Crucial Comeback Update Amid Injury Concern

Last year, Lorenzo Musetti lit up the Monte Carlo Masters with a ‘special’ run, standing one win away from joining Jack Draper and Jakub Mensik as maiden 1000-level champions. Yet, despite taking the first set against Carlos Alcaraz, a painful right thigh injury derailed his dream in the final. Now, with fitness concerns lingering, Musetti eyes a determined clay-court return, offering a glimpse into his current condition.

In a recent Instagram story, Lorenzo Musetti shared a glimpse of his practice session at the Monte Carlo Country Club. He looked sharp and fluent on court, signaling positive signs in his recovery.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Alongside the video, Musetti kept the message simple. He wrote, “Back at the office”. The caption reflected both confidence and familiarity with the clay surface. His return is highly anticipated after recent injury concerns. Musetti had to withdraw at the last minute from the Miami Open due to a right arm issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

He addressed the withdrawal directly on social media. “Hi everyone, unfortunately, I have had to pull out of the @miamiopen,” Musetti wrote on Instagram Stories. “I love playing here, but just need a bit of time to feel 100% out on the court. Appreciate your support and look forward to seeing you all during the clay season!”

Reuters Tennis – French Open – Roland Garros, Paris, France – June 7, 2021 Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti in action during his fourth round match against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Earlier this month, he made his return at Indian Wells. This came after a tough moment at the Australian Open, where he retired with an upper-right leg injury while leading Novak Djokovic by two sets to love in the quarter-finals.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

His injury struggles did not stop there. Musetti also withdrew from the Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC in Acapulco.

At Indian Wells, the 24-year-old could not find his rhythm. Despite being the fourth seed, he lost his opening match in California and missed a chance to build momentum.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, his recent past shows his true level. In 2025, Musetti became one of the most compelling figures on the ATP Tour, especially on clay.

He produced a remarkable clay-court run. He reached at least the semi-finals at all three ATP Masters 1000 clay events and at the French Open, making him the only player to achieve that consistency.

ADVERTISEMENT

In April, he reached his first Masters 1000 final at the Monte Carlo Masters. He followed it with semi-final runs in Madrid and Rome, and later broke into the Top 10 rankings for the first time.

That momentum carried into Roland Garros, where he reached his first semi-final before a leg injury ended his run against Carlos Alcaraz, finishing the clay season with an 18-4 record.

And now, after repeated setbacks, Musetti once again targets a comeback on his favorite surface.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lorenzo Musetti expresses deep love for clay court surfaces

The tennis world is witnessing an evolution in Lorenzo Musetti. The World No. 5 is no longer seen only as a clay-court specialist. He is now growing into an all-court player.

His results on other surfaces show this progress. In 2024, he reached the final at Queen’s Club and made a semifinal run at the Wimbledon Championships. He has also delivered strong performances on hard courts. Musetti reached the quarterfinals at the US Open in 2025 and at the Australian Open in 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite this growth, his connection to clay remains strong. Deep down, it is still his favorite surface and where he feels most natural.

Speaking on The Sit-Down podcast this February, Musetti shared his thoughts. “Now I’m feeling more complete in general,” he said. “My favourite surface is clay, which you know, I was born on clay. But I’m trying to improve and try to become more aggressive with my tennis game, and I think it’s really paying off.”

His belief was already clear last year at the Monte Carlo Masters. He played with freedom and confidence, defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alex de Minaur on his way to his first Masters 1000 final.

ADVERTISEMENT

That week changed his mindset and confidence. “Clay is my favourite surface. It’s my natural habitat. This week gave me the confidence to be more ambitious even in bigger tournaments like this one or Roland Garros,” Musetti said at the Principality. “I feel like I have the level to stay at the top on clay.”

Now, with renewed energy visible in practice ahead of the 119th edition of the Monte Carlo Masters starting April 5, Musetti must stay calm and composed as he works to regain his rhythm on court.