Lorenzo Musetti Forced to Withdraw From Miami Open Over Worrying Issue

Lorenzo Musetti arrived at the Miami Open presented by Itau seeking rhythm after an early exit at the Indian Wells Open, aiming to reset his season. Instead, injury struck again before play even began, halting his comeback abruptly. The Italian now joins a growing list of withdrawals, as momentum slips further from reach.

Lorenzo Musetti recently shared an update on Instagram. He confirmed that he will not play at the Miami Open due to a right arm injury.

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“Hi everyone, unfortunately, I have had to pull out of the @miamiopen. I love playing here, but just need a bit of time to feel 100% out on the court. Appreciate your support and look forward to seeing you all during the clay season!” he wrote.

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This withdrawal is another setback for the Italian. He was hoping to build momentum after returning to the Tour. Musetti had just come back at the Indian Wells Open earlier this month. His return followed an injury earlier in the year.

Imago Itau Miami Open Lorenzo Musetti ITA during practice at the Tau Miami Open in Miami , USA, on March 17, 2026. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/ABACAPRESS.COM Miami United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxUK Copyright: xDubreuilxCorinne/ABACAx

At the Australian Open, he was forced to retire. He had been leading Novak Djokovic by two sets in the quarterfinals. The injury was related to his upper-right leg. It stopped him during one of his best performances of the season.

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Before Miami, Musetti sounded positive about his condition. He spoke during the pre-tournament press conference.

“I started pretty well, was playing probably my best tennis, and of course, it was a pity that Australia ended up like that,” he said. “In Indian Wells, it didn’t go as I wanted, but I knew it was not easy to find the perfect shape. But hopefully, here, I’m feeling that every day, I’m getting closer to my best shape.”

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However, things changed quickly in Miami. The injury issue returned and forced him to withdraw again. And to be honest, the tournament itself has also faced problems. Heavy rain has disrupted the schedule significantly.

Many matches were delayed or canceled. Organizers eventually called off all sessions for the day. The event has also seen multiple withdrawals. Players like Novak Djokovic and Emma Raducanu have pulled out.

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Musetti will now shift his focus to the clay season. He is expected to return to the Monte-Carlo Masters. He will have 650 ranking points to defend there. In 2025, he reached the final but lost to Carlos Alcaraz.

And injuries have been a major issue throughout his career. This latest setback adds to his long history of physical struggles.

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Lorenzo Musetti’s recurring injury struggles in 2025

Last year, while many players prepared for Wimbledon on grass, Musetti could not train. He had to stay off the court for two weeks. The reason was his injury at the French Open. He reached the semifinals but had to retire due to a leg problem.

Imago Image Credits: Lorenzo Musetti/Instagram

Doctors diagnosed him with a first-degree lesion in his left leg adductor muscle. Initially, he was expected to take a month off. However, he reduced that recovery time with therapy and exercises. Even so, he missed all grass-court events before Wimbledon.

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Earlier that season, he also withdrew from the Barcelona Open. This was due to a right thigh injury. The problem had already appeared during the Monte-Carlo Masters final. He struggled physically against Carlos Alcaraz in the third set.

“I don’t want to take any excuses today. Carlos probably deserved to win,” Musetti said. “But the thing that was a pity [was] that I could not show myself, my game, until the last point. That’s it.”

His injury troubles did not stop there. At the Beijing ATP 500, he again faced physical issues during a match. He reached the quarterfinals and was performing well. However, he could not finish strongly against Learner Tien. Musetti felt pain in his left glute during the second set. The discomfort increased and forced him to retire in the third set.

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And now, after withdrawing from the Miami Open again, he will focus on recovery and target a stronger return at the Principality.