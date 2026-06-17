Lorenzo Musetti Makes Difficult Wimbledon Decision Despite Encouraging Injury Update

Growing up in the Tuscan city of Carrara, Lorenzo Musetti dreamed of Wimbledon long before he became one of tennis’ brightest stars. A self-confessed admirer of Roger Federer, the Italian built his game around a one-handed backhand and often spoke about his affection for the grass-court major that shaped many of his childhood memories.

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That relationship makes this withdrawal especially significant. Just two years after reaching the Wimbledon semifinals and establishing himself as a genuine threat on grass, Musetti confirmed he will not compete at this year’s Championships.

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“I want to update you on my recovery from the injury I sustained in Rome: rehabilitation is going very well and the medical results are encouraging. Unfortunately, as I have not yet been able to begin a full athletic training program, and after careful evaluation, we have come to the difficult conclusion that I will not be able to participate in Wimbledon this year,” Musetti wrote on Instagram.

The 24-year-old has been sidelined since suffering a Grade II tear of the left rectus femoris during his Round of 16 match against Casper Ruud at the Italian Open. Musetti attempted to play through the injury in front of his home crowd before his movement deteriorated in a 6-3, 6-1 defeat, and subsequent scans revealed a significant lesion in the thigh muscle.

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While the withdrawal is a setback, Musetti also revealed that “rehabilitation is going very well and the medical results are encouraging,” offering a clearer indication of his recovery progress.

The latest setback continues a frustrating trend. Earlier this year, Musetti stood on the verge of one of the biggest victories of his career against Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open quarterfinals before a right adductor tear forced him to retire while leading by two sets. Afterwards, Djokovic admitted: “He was a far better player, I was on my way home tonight… He should have been the winner today, there’s no doubt.”

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Lower-body injuries have repeatedly interrupted Musetti’s momentum. He retired against Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open semifinals last season because of a hamstring and groin issue, while his 2021 French Open breakthrough against Djokovic also ended in retirement after severe physical problems.

Missing Wimbledon is particularly significant given how well the surface has suited him in recent years. During his breakthrough 2024 grass-court campaign, Musetti compiled a 12-3 record, reached the Queen’s Club final and advanced to his first Wimbledon semifinal. Reflecting on grass-court tennis last year, Musetti said: “It’s not just that we only play on grass for about a month. It’s a surface that requires a lot of adapting. You have to go by feeling.”

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Sports medicine research suggests Grade II rectus femoris tears can require anywhere between six and 12 weeks of rehabilitation, with premature returns carrying a significant risk of re-injury. That timeline helps explain why Musetti elected to skip Wimbledon despite reporting encouraging medical progress.

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The consistent withdrawals also mean that Musetti will have an uphill task of protecting his ranking as the Italian has already seen a sharp drop in points and is currently out of the Top 10 on the live rankings.

The concern is less about Wimbledon itself and more about what comes next. Because Musetti lost in the first round at Wimbledon last year, his withdrawal carries little immediate ranking damage. However, the Italian still has 1,175 points to defend between August and November, including a US Open quarterfinal run, a semifinal appearance in Vienna and runner-up finishes in Chengdu and Athens.

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Lorenzo Musetti Runs the Risks of Dropping Out of the Top 20

The ranking pressure stems from the success Musetti enjoyed a year ago. His 2025 campaign featured deep runs across the clay season, a US Open quarterfinal appearance and strong results during the autumn swing, allowing him to establish himself among the ATP Tour’s elite.

Injuries have prevented him from matching those results this season, contributing to a slide out of the Top 10 and leaving little margin for error during the second half of the year.

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Musetti currently sits on 2,325 ranking points and occupies one of the most volatile positions on the ATP ladder. The Italian is separated from several rivals by only a handful of points, and his ranking outlook now depends heavily on how quickly he can return for the North American hard-court swing.

The earliest realistic comeback window is believed to be the National Bank Open in August, though a more conservative recovery plan could push his return closer to the US Open. For now, Musetti has chosen caution over urgency, prioritizing a full recovery rather than risking another setback in a career that has too often been interrupted by injury.