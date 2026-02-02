Lorenzo Musetti’s Season Stalls as Injury Issues Trigger Two Withdrawals

World No. 5 Lorenzo Musetti surged into the Australian Open quarter-finals and led Novak Djokovic by two sets before a right-leg injury forced a painful retirement. That setback continues to haunt him, with the Italian now withdrawing from back-to-back ATP tournaments as his recovery stalls and momentum slips away.

In a recent Instagram post, Lorenzo Musetti confirmed his withdrawal from upcoming tournaments due to injury. “After the results of my medical examinations and tests, my team and I have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the upcoming tournaments in Buenos Aires and Rio de Janeiro,” Musetti wrote on Instagram.

“My focus right now is on my rehabilitation so I can return to the court. Thank you to everyone for their support, and hope to see you soon.”

The news disappointed fans across South America, especially those hoping to see him during the Golden Swing. Musetti made it clear that recovery is now his top priority.

The Argentina Open also shared a video message from Musetti on X. In the clip, the Italian addressed fans directly and confirmed his absence from the tournament.

“Hi everyone, unfortunately, as you may have seen, the injury in the Australian Open,” Musetti posted in a video on social media. “I underwent specific tests, and unfortunately, the results are not great, and we decided to take a little bit of time to recover well.”

He later expressed his sadness about missing the Buenos Aires event. He also sent warm wishes to the tournament and local supporters.

“Unfortunately, really sad to say, but I won’t be participating in the Buenos Aires tournament, and I’m wishing all the luck and success to all the players and the organization, and special love for all the Argentinian fans. So hopefully I will have a second chance next year.”

Musetti had been close to a career milestone at the Australian Open. He reached the quarter-finals after strong wins over Tomas Machac and Taylor Fritz.

Against Novak Djokovic, Musetti started brilliantly. He won the first two sets 6-4, 6-3, and looked in control early.

However, physical discomfort began to trouble him from the second set. He eventually retired at 1-3 in the third set due to a right-leg injury.

Djokovic moved on to the semi-finals and later reached the final. Musetti’s promising run ended in heartbreak.

After Melbourne, Musetti returned to Italy for further medical tests. He did not reveal the exact nature of the injury.

He confirmed he will miss the Argentina Open starting February 9 and the Rio Open beginning February 16.

And for context, this is not the first time Musetti has been forced to withdraw from the Buenos Aires Open due to fitness issues.

Lorenzo Musetti pulls out of 2025 Argentina Open after quarter-final run

Last year, Lorenzo Musetti competed at the Argentina Open as the third seed. He began strongly, defeating Corentin Moutet in straight sets in his opening match.

However, his campaign ended abruptly due to injury. A calf problem forced Musetti to withdraw before his quarter-final match against Pedro Martínez.

A few days later, his South American swing came to a complete stop. Musetti also pulled out of the Rio Open after further medical evaluations confirmed the injury had not healed.

“Hi, everyone. Unfortunately, I have to inform you that I won’t be able to play in the Rio tournament either. The medical exams I underwent this morning confirmed that the injury I sustained in Buenos Aires is still present. I’m really sorry because I love playing in Brazil, especially in Rio. A big hug to everyone, especially my fans.”

Injuries continued to disrupt Musetti’s season beyond South America. Even at the French Open semi-final, fitness issues halted his progress on the biggest stage.

Facing defending champion Carlos Alcaraz on Court Philippe-Chatrier, Musetti showed early promise. He won the first set and remained competitive through the second.

By then, the Italian eighth seed had lost the second set in a tie-break. He was then bageled in the third set by the then world No. 2.

Musetti called for the trainer to treat what appeared to be a thigh issue. He later offered a walkover during the fourth set, ending his campaign.

With his 2026 season also beginning under injury clouds, Musetti can only hope recovery brings a stronger comeback ahead.