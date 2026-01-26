Lorenzo Musetti Sets Sights on Testing Novak Djokovic in Melbourne: “Every Time It’s a Lesson”

Lorenzo Musetti followed a grueling five-set test with a statement performance, sweeping aside Taylor Fritz 6-2, 7-5, 6-4. The Italian now steps into an Australian Open quarterfinal against 10-time champion Novak Djokovic, framing the clash as a lesson and vowing to push the Serb to his absolute limit.

Speaking on court after his win against Fritz, Lorenzo Musetti was asked about facing Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals. The Italian responded calmly and with respect.

“We played many, many times, and every time it’s a lesson, first of all,” Musetti said, as fans reacted loudly in the stands. He acknowledged the challenge and the value of competing against one of the sport’s greatest players.

He continued, “It’s such an honour to share the court against him. Every time I leave the court with something, and that’s something, of course, that I really think is helping me to try to win against him.” His tone reflected growth and belief.

Djokovic reached the last eight without playing his fourth-round match. Jakub Mensik withdrew before their encounter due to an abdominal injury. The withdrawal gave Djokovic extra rest ahead of the quarterfinal.

Musetti addressed that situation directly. “He didn’t have to play today, so it’s pretty sure he won’t be tired.” He then focused on his own momentum and confidence.

“But hopefully, the rhythm that I have right now with the great matchup today will bring me luck for the next one,” Musetti added. He finished by saying, “I feel ready to try to push him to his maximum.”

The two have faced each other ten times so far. Musetti has won only once. That victory came in 2023 at the Monte-Carlo Masters in the round of 16.

Their most recent meeting was at the Hellenic Championship final. Djokovic won 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 for his 101st career title.

Musetti now meets him again after dismantling Taylor Fritz, as the Italian fifth seed marches on in Melbourne.

Lorenzo Musetti reflects after an impressive win over Taylor Fritz

Beating Taylor Fritz sent Lorenzo Musetti into the Australian Open quarterfinals for the first time. The 23-year-old reached the last eight in Melbourne after breaking new ground on a surface outside his usual comfort zones of clay and grass.

Musetti delivered a powerful serving performance on Monday. He struck 13 aces and won 84% of points on his first serve. He also saved both break points he faced, showing control in key moments.

Reflecting on his serve, Musetti said, “The serve was really working well – I made probably one of my best performances with aces in my career, so I’m really, really happy.” It was a clear weapon throughout the match.

He also highlighted what the result meant personally. “The goal was to start the year well as I’d never surpassed the first week here. Being in the quarter-finals here is really a dream,” Musetti added.

After the win, Musetti made an emotional dedication. His long-time coach Simone Tartarini and fitness trainer Damiano Fiorucci were absent from his player’s box due to personal reasons.

Tartarini returned to Italy following the death of his mother. Fiorucci also flew home for health reasons. Jose Perlas stepped in to assist with coaching duties in Melbourne.

Despite their absence, Musetti felt their presence. “We’ve been a little bit unlucky off the court, for personal reasons, they had to go back, but they’re here with their hearts,” he said.

Now a bigger test awaits against Novak Djokovic. The challenge is steep. As Musetti eyes a semifinal place, the question remains whether he can overcome the Serbian great.