Lorenzo Musetti Turns to ATP Supervisor With Unusual Request Over “Anti-Doping Alarm”

Tennis matches can run late, but Lorenzo Musetti’s quarterfinal against Luca Van Assche in Lyon took the late-night finish to another level. The Italian was still battling on court after 1 a.m. on Saturday, with a place in the semifinals at stake. Then an unexpected interruption added another problem to an already exhausting contest: his anti-doping alarm was going off, and he needed permission from an ATP official to use his phone.

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“I need to use my cell phone because I set my anti-doping alarm for 1 a.m.”

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That was Musetti’s explanation to ATP supervisor Rogério Santos, according to Portuguese tennis journalist José Morgado. The Italian needed to address his scheduled anti-doping whereabouts check, which had begun before his match finished. The unusual request caught attention because players rarely have to deal with such an administrative obligation in the middle of a match, especially one that had stretched deep into the night.

Musetti had listed his hotel in Lyon as the location where anti-doping officials could find him during a one-hour testing window beginning at 1 a.m. He had likely expected to be off court by then. Instead, his quarterfinal against Van Assche was still going strong, with both players having won a set through a tiebreak.

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The phone alarm served as a reminder that Musetti had to update his whereabouts information. After seeking permission from Santos, he was able to use his phone and address the issue. The incident was not an announcement of a failed test or an anti-doping violation. Rather, it showed how a match that runs beyond its expected finish can complicate a player’s obligation to remain available for testing.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) requires players in its Registered Testing Pool to provide daily whereabouts information through the World Anti-Doping Agency’s ADAMS platform. This information includes a specific 60-minute period during which officials must be able to locate a player for an unannounced test. The system allows anti-doping authorities to conduct checks outside competition and helps protect the integrity of the sport.

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The consequences of failing to comply can be serious. According to the ITIA, three whereabouts failures, which can include missed tests or filing failures, within a 12-month period may result in a sanction. Musetti’s late-night alarm was therefore a reminder of an obligation players must manage throughout the year, not just on match days.

The timing could hardly have been more awkward. Musetti and Van Assche had already spent more than three hours on court, and the Italian still had to finish the deciding set. He eventually prevailed 7-6(5), 6-7(7), 6-4 after three hours and 33 minutes, securing his 200th ATP Tour victory. The match was remarkably close, with Van Assche striking 50 winners to Musetti’s 49.

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The win also came at a physical cost. Musetti had to recover quickly for the semifinal against fellow Italian Flavio Cobolli, with little time to rest after the late-night battle. He later saved four match points to beat Cobolli 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 and book his place in the Lyon final.

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Taylor Fritz: Can the Italian Finish His Lyon Run With a Title?

Musetti’s reward for surviving the late-night drama and the semifinal scare is a final against Taylor Fritz. The American reached the title match after defeating Tommy Paul 6-3, 7-5, firing 15 aces and saving all nine break points he faced. Fritz will be chasing his 12th ATP title, while Musetti is aiming for his third.

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The head-to-head record gives the Italian a reason for confidence. Musetti leads Fritz 4-3 and has won four of their last five meetings. However, Fritz’s strong serving and ability to protect his service games could make the final a difficult test, especially after Musetti’s demanding quarterfinal and semifinal.

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Musetti has also been looking to end a long wait for another trophy. He has not won a title since lifting the Tennis Napoli Cup in October 2022, and a victory in Lyon would finally bring that drought to an end. After an evening that required him to manage both a three-set battle and an unexpected anti-doping reminder, the Italian now has one more match between himself and the title.