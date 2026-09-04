“Lost 4 Years of My Career”: Tennis Federation Questioned About Nick Kyrgios Ban By Aussie Pro

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios faced a one-month suspension under WADA rules after failing a drug test in June 2026. After committing to a programme, his 3-month suspension was reduced to a month, while another Australian was dealt a harsher blow. As of September 4, 2026, Kyrgios is officially free to return to professional tennis.

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His fellow Australian player, Omar Jasika, did not receive nearly the same treatment, and it wasn’t even close. While Kyrgios’ ban was limited to just a few months, Jasika faced a penalty in terms of years. Yesterday, he took to Instagram to comment on the matter.

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“In 2018, I received a two-year ban after testing positive for the same substance.” Jasika wrote as a part of his post caption. “I accepted responsibility for my actions and served every day of that suspension. Because COVID arrived shortly after I became ineligible to return, I effectively lost almost four years of my career during some of the most important years of my life.”

In 2018, Omar Jasika was handed a 2-year ban for testing positive for the same substance. On September 4, 2026, Jasika took to his Instagram page to share a heartfelt message, pointing out how the Tennis Federation’s decision ultimately cost him years of his prime.

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He had prefaced the post by noting that his observations weren’t an “attack” on Nick Kyrgios and that he fully supports his fellow player.

That being said, the cases have been handled quite differently nearly a decade apart, with various things changing in terms of anti-doping rules.

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Jasika was selected for an in-competition test at the Australian Open Wildcard Playoff in Melbourne on December 11, 2017. When he tested positive, the treatment programme pathway did not exist. Furthermore, the rules were certainly more rigid, which effectively put him out of the sport for two long years.

Therefore, Jasika had no way to return to tennis months later. In 2026, things are quite different, as the player admitted in his post.

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“I’m glad the system has changed and now focuses more on helping players,” he further wrote, “but it’s hard not to wonder how different my life and career might have been if those same options existed for me.”

The player concluded his post by asking whether his punishment was fair. Omar Jasika was only about 21 when he was banned from professional play.

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Nick Kyrgios on his test and suspension from professional tennis

Imago March 21, 2025, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States Of America: MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – MARCH 21: Karen Kachanov of Russia defeats Nick Kyrgios of Australia in the second round of the men s singles in the Miami Open at the Hard Rock Stadium on March 21, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida….People: Nick Kyrgios Miami Gardens United States Of America – ZUMAs214 20250321_ada_s214_301 Copyright: xSMGx

On August 19, 2026, Kyrgios announced and accepted that he’d failed a drug test taken at the 2026 Mallorca Championship. The player had taken full responsibility and accepted that it was all a massive mistake.

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“I made a huge mistake and I take full responsibility for it,” he said in an Instagram post. “I’m sorry to my fans, my family, my sponsors and everyone close to me. Above all, I’m sorry to the kids who follow me. I know the example this sets and I’m deeply disappointed in myself.”

Kyrgios had explained that the consumption had occurred outside of the competition during recreational activities. The ITIA accepted this claim and ultimately decided on an initial three-month suspension under WADA rules.

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The player had not been highly active in singles tournaments after years of playing and sustaining various injuries. In recent history, he has fought with both knee and wrist injuries, which have caused him serious damage.

Nick Kyrgios had admitted that these struggles had taken a toll on him both physically and mentally. In a gut-wrenching statement, he also revealed that coming to terms with being near the end of his career has not been easy.

Now, having served a one-month suspension, Kyrgios can return to play if he desires to do so. Off late, he’s been a major doubles player with a burning passion for tennis.

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“I’ve always said I didn’t choose tennis — tennis chose me,” the star had said in his aforementioned Instagram post.

Now, one must wait until he steps back onto the court to test his form after staying away from the sport for one month.