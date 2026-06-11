“Loved Every Single Minute”: 36YO ATP Pro Prepares for Emotional Wimbledon Goodbye As He Announces Tennis Retirement

Daniel Evans announced Thursday that he will retire from professional tennis after this year’s Wimbledon Championships. The 36-year-old Birmingham resident posted the news on Instagram, effectively ending a career that started in 2006 and created moments that will outlast any ranking points he earned on the way.

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“The sport has given me everything. The friendships, the experiences, the battles and even the hard days were special in hindsight. I have loved every single minute of being a professional player.

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“Representing Great Britain in both Davis Cup and the Olympics remains the greatest honor of my career and something I will cherish for the rest of my life,” he wrote.

The man British tennis fans have known simply as Evo is playing his final two tournaments. The timing of the news was not entirely unexpected. Evans has played sparingly in 2026, losing in qualifying at the Australian Open in January and again to French teenager Daniel Jade in Roland Garros qualifying last month.

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He is currently ranked 217th in the world and will require a wildcard to enter Wimbledon’s main draw. This trend had been continuing in one direction for some time. The Instagram post revealed Evans had made his decision to make his move rather than allow the sport to make it for him, and that it would happen at the grass courts of SW19.

His career, which he is ending, should have looked different. Evans departed Birmingham at the age of 12 to train in Loughborough, a sign of the type of ambition that has brought a child to a National Training Center before he’s even a teenager. He turned professional in 2006. In 2017, he tested positive for a banned substance and received a one-year ban, which seriously hurt his career just as it was supposed to be rising.

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By April 2018, he’d fallen outside the top 700, lower than his junior ranking. The story that followed, of a player who rebuilt himself entirely through stubbornness and the quality of his ball-striking, is the one that deserves to be told properly.

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His success propelled him to a career-high ranking of World No. 21 in August 2023, including his best career result in the form of winning the ATP 500 title that year in Washington. It arrived at 33 years of age, much after the bottom in 2018, and it was well-deserved.

Evans’ game was craft, not power—flat backhand, low slice, rhythm-breaking points. He outmaneuvered elites on grass and hard courts, never overpowering them.

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Evans represented Great Britain in 28 ties in the Davis Cup, winning 18 of them, and was a member of the team that won the title in 2015 for the first time since 1936, which he mentioned specifically as the greatest honor of his career in his retirement statement. Davis Cup was his identity, with 18 wins in 28 ties; the 2015 title his proudest moment.

He played with pride in the shirt, and his visible effort was unappreciated. The Great Britain team that competed across that decade was significantly built around his contributions on the court and in the locker room.

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The send-off Evans deserves at Wimbledon

The Paris Olympics in 2024 produced one of the sport’s great images of the summer. Daniel Evans teamed up with Andy Murray in the men’s doubles, the burden of the whole country’s love on their shoulders as they made it to a quarter-final, which was Murray’s last tournament of his professional career.

Evans held it together when pressure threatened. He was always that player for Great Britain—reliable, willing to fight when odds were against him.

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He will require a wildcard to compete at Wimbledon, and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) will not be slow to decide on that. The argument for giving it to him is not sentimental, though sentiment is entirely appropriate here. Evans has been one of the longest-serving British players on the tennis circuit over the past 20 years and has excelled on the grass at Wimbledon, where he reached the third round in 2016, 2019, and 2021, surfaces that suited his game.

A final appearance on those courts, in front of a crowd that has followed him through everything, is a conclusion that fits the career properly.

Multiple British stars retired at Wimbledon to iconic farewells. Andy Murray’s emotional farewell stands out as the best, with Evans set to follow suit

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He idolized Tim Henman and Pete Sampras, two players who were very different, but both were good at winning on grass, which Evans always admired. He never made it to the Grand Slam final. He never cracked the top 20.

He did reach a career-high of 21 at 33 years old, win an ATP 500, play in the Olympic Games alongside his country’s most celebrated modern tennis player, and survive a period in his career that would have finished most people permanently. That’s the story of Dan Evans, and Wimbledon is the last chapter of that book.