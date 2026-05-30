‘Made Me Cry’: 28YO WTA Star Reveals Emotional Reaction to Rafael Nadal’s Tennis Journey

Few athletes leave a lasting impact on an entire generation like Rafael Nadal did. For WTA star Paula Badosa, watching the Spanish legend’s journey in his documentary became an emotional experience. With that, it also served as a reminder of the dreams that shaped her own career. Nadal’s story moved Badosa as she shared a heartfelt message reflecting on the inspiration she drew from him.

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“Watching Rafa’s documentary has made me cry,” wrote Badosa on X. “Not just because of everything he’s been through, but because he represents a hugely important part of my story. Rafa means my beginnings, the reason I started playing tennis, and the person who made me believe that dreams could come true. Thanks to him, I learned to dream big when I was just a little girl.”

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“What he’s left in this sport is simply inexplicable,” Badosa added. “His legacy will endure forever, not just because of everything he won, but because of the way he inspired an entire generation. I’ll always feel grateful for having been able to live and share moments like this. How I miss watching him play… And yes, that’s my room… I’m still a fan, and I always will be. 🥹❤️”

Paula Badosa’s emotional revelation on social media wasn’t random. It evidently showcased how Rafael Nadal‘s documentary, RAFA, touched promising stars like her. The four-episode docuseries premiered globally on Netflix on May 29, 2026. And it offered to look into the life, sacrifices, and final professional chapters of the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

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For Paula Badosa, Rafael Nadal has always been one of her idols in the sport. Life went by, and the 28-year-old achieved her career high ranking of No. 2 in 2022. With that, Badosa had the chance to develop a close relationship with her idol while competing as teammates in various tournaments.

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Although they have never played an official mixed doubles match together, they came close at the 2023 United Cup in Australia, where they officially represented Team Spain. A year later, in November 2024, Nadal called an end to his 23-year-long tennis career. Among his 22 Grand Slam wins, 14 came at the French Open. And for that, Nadal has been labelled as the “King of Clay”.

Meanwhile, Roland Garros honored his 14-title legacy by embedding a permanent plaque featuring his footprint. It is literally stamped into the clay, right next to the net post on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Surprisingly, during the 2025 French Open, Badosa faced a tough challenge when she lost a gritty first-set tiebreak to Naomi Osaka. However, she found inspiration in Nadal’s footprint plaque.

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Imago Jun 5, 2025; Paris, FR; A detail view of of a plaque for Rafa Nadal on day 12 at Roland Garros Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Following that, Badosa channeled Nadal’s fighting spirit as she rallied to win the match with a score of 6-7(1), 6-1, 6-4. So, in the 28-year-old WTA star’s career, Nadal has often played a crucial role. However, Badosa isn’t the only WTA star who holds the 22-time Grand Slam champion highly.

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Iga Swiatek and Rafael Nadal’s bond as mentor-mentee

Like Paula Badosa, Iga Swiatek stands as another standout tennis star who shares a strong camaraderie with Rafael Nadal. In fact, they are arguably one of the most celebrated idol-to-protege relationships in the sport. From fan girl to grand slam peers, Swiatek and Nadal’s bond grew stronger in 2020 when Swiatek won her first historic Roland Garros title. In the same year, Nadal also claimed his 13th French Open.

Today, the 22-time Grand Slam champion acts as a mentor to the World No. 3 WTA star. Along with that, Swiatek also hired Francisco Roig, who spent 17 years as Nadal’s primary coach, ahead of the 2026 French Open. And these two individuals, particularly the “King of Clay,” have seemingly played a key role in Swiatek’s recent victory.

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“There were some technical tips. But the most you can take from Rafa actually is his approach to the game. And also him showing it’s not always easy,” said Swiatek during her on-court interview. “He could also share some stories with me, which is amazing because he’s really open to giving advice. And I really appreciate it.”

The statement came following Iga Swiatek’s third-round victory (6-4, 6-4) over Magda Linette on Friday. Eyeing to clinch her fifth French Open title, Swiatek will now face Marta Kostyuk on Sunday. It will be interesting to see whether Rafael Nadal has more tips for his protege for her fourth-round match.