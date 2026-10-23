“Made Me Feel Very Uncomfortable”- Stefanos Tsitsipas Makes Raw Admission About His Past Relationship With Paula Badosa

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa were the “it” couple for all the people who saw them together on social media. But behind the scenes, one of the partners was not happy with all the visibility regarding the relationship. The couple dated for almost two years on and off from May 2023 to around July 2025. They briefly split up in May 2024 but then got back together after a few weeks. That did not happen after the 2025 split, as the Greek found a new partner – a relationship which does not make him uncomfortable.

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Speaking at a press conference in Almaty ahead of his next match against James Duckworth, Tsitsipas was asked about dating another tennis player. He did not mention Paula Badosa by name. Even so, his comments were quickly read as a reference to the Spaniard.

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“I feel like it keeps me calmer, it keeps my head clear and keeps my life more private and having a private life for me is the most important thing,” Tsitsipas said in the press conference. “I was never a fan of being in the public eye especially when I’m with someone. I’m a private person and that made me feel very uncomfortable.”

Fans had even given them a moniker, ‘Tsitsidosa’. They shared a joint Instagram account and were often seen at each other’s matches. The relationship was also followed closely by the media, with the pair regularly being asked about it in press conferences.

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Imago 20230626 Mallorca Championships 2023 CALVIA, SPAIN – JUNE 26 2023 : Paula Badosa of Spain and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece at – Mallorca Championships 2023 on June 26, 2023 in Calvia, Santa Ponsa Country Club. Calvia Baleares Spain *** 20230626 Mallorca Championships 2023 CALVIA, SPAIN JUNE 26 2023 Paula Badosa of Spain and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece at Mallorca Championships 2023 on June 26, 2023 in Calvia, Santa Ponsa Country Club Calvia Baleares Spain

He was careful to say that his view was not a rule against dating a fellow player. The reasoning was about distance, and about being able to step out of tennis when he is away from the court. He even explained what he found hardest.

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“But you do realize over the one thing that I personally felt is that it’s too much. There’s a lot of anxiety, there’s a lot of uncertainty and my whole life almost like duplicates around tennis when in fact I want to be more in control of what I want to do in my life and how I want to live my life. I have preferred a life where I’m with someone that is not in the same field or in the same profession as me,” Tsitsipas added.

The Greek is currently dating Kristen Thoms since January 2026, a relationship they made public through a vlog from a trip to Namibia. She is a 29-year-old former American collegiate tennis player. After stepping away from tennis, Thoms graduated with a media and communication degree and has now transitioned into modeling, content creation, and sports marketing.

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Even though she doesn’t pursue the sport anymore, her knowledge of what it takes to be a professional athlete and, at the same time, not being involved in the same profession makes her the perfect fit for Tsitsipas.

Imago Image credit: imago

The former world No.3’s mother also approved the relationship and has stated that Thoms has provided a great deal of emotional stability in Tsitsipas’ life.

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When Tsitsipas won his first title after a 16-month title drought in Gstaad, Thoms was courtside and the 28-year-old credited her.

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“She knows about tennis, understands the psychology of this sport, and that makes her special,” he said in the winning speech.

The comments come amid a revival of his season. After falling to No. 42 in February, his lowest ranking since 2018, Tsitsipas has rebuilt his form. The journey began in Gstaad and carried over to the US Open. Alongside Patrick Mouratoglou and Thomas Perin, he achieved his best-ever performance in New York, reaching the round of 16 for the first time and losing to finalist Ben Shelton.

He carried that form into the Asian Swing as well, with round-of-16 appearances at the Japan Open and Shanghai Masters, and once again he is standing at that position in Almaty.

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Keeping his private life indoors has finally started to reflect in his performance, and at this stage of his career and life, Tsitsipas knows what he wants in his partner, and he has found it.