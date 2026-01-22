Madison Keys Admits Reality of Defending Her Australian Open Title After a Strong Start in Melbourne

Defending champion Madison Keys continues her Melbourne run, but not without a reminder of how quickly momentum can shift at a Grand Slam. The American booked her place in the third round of the AO with a 6-1, 7-5 win over compatriot Ashlyn Krueger, later opening up about the pressure and privilege that comes with returning as the titleholder.

Last year, after her historic AO triumph, Keys admitted she would be lying if she said she never had doubts about whether she would ever have another shot at realizing her Grand Slam dream. She did it at 29. Now, a year later, it’s time to see if she can defend her crown in Melbourne. Her recent win against Krueger was her ninth consecutive win at AO. How does she feel to be back in Melbourne and continue her incredible winning streak? “It feels amazing being back as defending champion, and you know, I always had amazing memories here. It was my first SF of a Grand Slam here. So it felt very fitting to win my first Grand Slam here in front of all these amazing people.”

Madison Keys admitted she loves coming to Melbourne, and to be able to lift that trophy last year was amazing. But coming to all the expectations surrounding her 2026 AO campaign, she added, “Everyone keeps asking if I’m gonna do it again – hopefully – but at the same time, that was such an amazing experience, and no one can ever take that away from me. So, whether or not I do repeat it, I still get to keep Daphne [the Australian Open trophy] at home.”

Even earlier this week, after her 7-6(6), 6-1 win over Ukraine’s Oleksandra Oliynykova, Keys spoke about a wide range of topics. And one of them was, obviously, her title defense.

“I was talking with Lindsay Davenport yesterday. She reminded me that few players get the chance to defend a Grand Slam title and that I should fully enjoy it. Despite my initial nerves, I’m thrilled to be back and to have won this match.”

Madison Keys‘ love affair with Australia continues to deepen. She’ll now face the former world number one and a two-time finalist at the majors, Karolina Pliskova, in her next match. Pliskova’s best record at the AO has been reaching the SF in 2019. Both these players have faced each other only once before in their careers. It was at the 2020 Brisbane International where the Czech star took down Keys in a three-set thriller.

It’ll be interesting to see who gets the edge in their second meeting on the Tour. But what did Keys say about her performance in the second-round match against Ashlyn Krueger?

Madison Keys analyses her tricky match against her compatriot Ashlyn Krueger

Madison Keys looked in complete control early on at John Cain Arena, racing through the opening set in just 23 minutes. She struck seven winners, converted all three break points, and barely allowed Krueger a foothold. But the match took a turn in the second set as the ninth seed fell behind 2-5, plagued by a string of double faults that handed the 21-year-old two service breaks.

Just when doubts appeared to creep in, Keys responded with the calm authority of a champion. She reeled off five straight games, rediscovered her aggression, and closed out the contest in straight sets to keep her title defense on track.

“I think I started really well, and Ashlyn started a little bit slow. And then I was fully expecting her to raise her level, which she did. It just kind of got away from me a little quickly. I just wanted to, even if I lost the (second) set, make sure I tried to get back in the set and try to figure out where my game kind of went and be able to get a few more points on the board. Once I kind of got back momentum, I just tried to sink my teeth into the set and do whatever I could to get back into it.”

Madison Keys’ run at the AO last year included four wins over top ten seeds. Now, with the action coming thick and fast in Melbourne, fans are waiting to see how many she gets this year.

With confidence growing and perspective firmly in place, Keys appears determined to enjoy every step of her title defense. Whether the Melbourne story ends with another trophy or not, the defending champion is once again reminding everyone why Australia has always brought out the very best in her.