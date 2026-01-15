Madison Keys’ Australian Open Prep Takes a Hit as 19-Year-Old Sensation Ousts Defending Adelaide Champion

Madison Keys had walked into the 2026 Adelaide International with confidence and clarity. Ahead of her second-round match, the defending champion revealed she was excited about meeting Victoria Mboko for the first time. She even praised the 19-year-old’s meteoric rise, noting Mboko’s “insane 20-something match win streak” (before her Canadian Open triumph) and acknowledging the threat she posed. Having said that, Keys also pointed out that experience was her biggest advantage in this duel. But the script flipped on Thursday.

What was meant to be a confidence-boosting week for Keys turned into an unexpected setback. Canada’s Victoria Mboko outplayed the American in a high-quality three-set battle, handing Keys a 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 defeat in the QF. The loss ended Keys’ impressive run of dominance in Australia. Mboko became only the second player to beat her in her last 17 matches on Australian soil.

The 19-year-old delivered a fearless performance, showing off the same brutal power and athleticism that took her from no. 333 to no. 17 in just one season. Already a Canadian Open champion and the WTA’s 2025 Newcomer of the Year, Mboko’s breakthrough momentum only grew stronger as she booked a third WTA SF appearance. This was also her second top 10 win in her career.

In this match, Victoria Mboko came out swinging, breaking Madison Keys early and dictating rallies to seal the opening set. Keys responded like the seasoned champion she is, leaning on her serve (she fired nine aces in the match). Her incredible comeback in the second set forced a decider. But the youngster refused to fade. Mboko dominated the third set, winning 75% of her first-serve points and converting the only break point of the set. From there, she didn’t give Keys a chance to reset.

Mboko will now face Australia’s Kimberly Birrell in the SF, but for the American, who is also the current world number 9, it’s time to shift her focus to defending her title in Melbourne.

What does Madison Keys think about the expectations surrounding her during the Australian Open swing?

As the reigning Australian Open champion, Madison Keys enters the 2026 season with the weight of an entire narrative on her shoulders – expectations, pressure, and the constant speculation that comes with being the defending champion. Yet the American has been refreshingly honest about how she views that pressure and how she’s learning to manage it as she sets the ball rolling for another Australian summer.

Keys addressed this topic during the WTA Finals last year. Rather than pretending pressure doesn’t exist, she explained that the key is leaning to face it head-on. “I think the biggest thing is getting to the point where it’s not about not feeling the pressure but knowing how to navigate through it.” In the same interview with The National, she further added:

“I think I sometimes get in the habit of trying to avoid it and push it away and just say everything is great and fine and it’ll be OK. And then I walk out onto the match court, and because I’ve been avoiding it for the last three weeks or whatever, then it kind of just all hits you, and then you feel unprepared.”

That transparency highlights how much personal and mental growth has shaped her career. Even in her pre-tournament press conference at the Brisbane International, Madison Keys further expanded on what it’s like entering a season as a Grand Slam winner.

“I mean, I think that obviously after you win a Slam, expectations go up. So I think I have played the past year with higher expectations, but there are so many great players, and everyone is playing very, very good tennis right now. So you also know that it’s not solely up to you. I think I’m really just trying to go out and start the year off as best as I can and play some really good tennis. Excited to see how all of the chips fall.”

Losing to Aryna Sabalenka in the QF of the Brisbane International, and then the recent defeat to Victoria Mboko. This is certainly not the start Keys would’ve wanted in 2026. But can she finish it off in style? Well, she’ll be facing Ukraine’s Oleksandra Oliynykova in the first round of the 2026 AO. While Keys will be the favorite in this matchup, the rest of her potential draw gets more complex. She could face Jessica Pegula in the R16 before crossing paths with another compatriot, Amanda Anisimova, in the QF. So, the road to title defense looks quite tough! Do you think Madison Keys can do it once again this year?