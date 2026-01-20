Madison Keys Breaks Silence on Rival as She Begins Her Title Defense at the Australian Open

Madison Keys’ Australian Open title defense nearly ended before it truly began, but the defending champion found a way to survive an opening-round scare at Melbourne Park. Despite trailing 4-0 in the first set and also in the first tie-break against the world number 92, Oleksandra Oliynykova, Keys saved two set points and wrapped up the 1-hour and 40-minute duel by a 7-6(6), 6-1 margin. After securing her spot in the second round, the world number 9 was quick to acknowledge the challenge posed by her unheralded rival.

“Well, first of all, I just want to say my opponent today was incredible. She started so well and was such a great competitor and definitely made it tricky for me.” Speaking about her slow start, Keys admitted that she felt she was playing the match a bit too timidly at the beginning. But later on, she managed to bring back the trust in her own abilities and play more freely in the second set.

The match unfolded far differently from what many expected. The Ukrainian, playing her first Grand Slam main draw, continuously troubled the American in the early phases of this duel. When asked to share thoughts about her opponent’s playing style, Madison Keys once again showered praise on the 25-year-old. “It’s definitely not the typical style that you see everyday which I think makes it a little bit trickier, but just the you know, the changes of pace with the higher balls and the slice, and she’s also super fast and got to a lot of balls.”

She further added, “So really it just kind of made me work myself out on the other side of the net, which I was able to do, and then I think at the end I was just really, like I said, able to just kind of trust myself and kind of take a step back, but then just go for my shots.”

This was also Oleksandra Oliynykova’s first main draw match at the WTA level. Since the introduction of the Tier format in 1990, no player has defeated a WTA Top 10 opponent in their first WTA-level match. But nevertheless, it was really a treat to watch her make her debut against a formidable opponent like Keys.

With this win, Madison Keys has now managed to successfully avoid an unwanted place in Australian Open history. How?

She didn’t join Jennifer Capriati as the only second woman and fourth player overall to fall in the first round of the Australian Open after winning the title the previous year. Capriati suffered this setback in 2003 after back-to-back titles. Since the event’s move from Kooyong in 1988, the reigning women’s singles champion is now 28-1 in the opening round at the AO.

With this winning start, Madison Keys also secured her eighth consecutive win at the AO. But how does it feel to enter this grand stage with the defending champion tag?

Madison Keys shares her thoughts on entering the Rod Laver Arena after last year’s heroics

Walking into Rod Laver Arena is never an ordinary experience, but for Madison Keys, this year’s Australian Open comes with a weight and wonder she has never felt before. As the defending champion, the American returned to Melbourne carrying memories that still feel fresh, emotional, and deeply personal.

Before the tournament began, Keys openly admitted that nerves were inevitable. But rather than shying away from them, she embraced what they represent. “Every time you walk out, and you play your first round at a Grand Slam, you always feel nervous… This is going to be such a cool experience to go back and be a defending champion because it’s literally something that I dreamed of. I’m more really excited to get to have that experience and that opportunity because how cool is it that I was able to achieve something that when I was 5 years old, I always dreamed of?”

Those emotions resurfaced vividly when she finally stepped back onto Rod Laver Arena during her first round match. After securing her spot in the second round of the competition, where she will face her compatriot Ashlyn Krueger, Madison Keys was once again asked to share her thoughts on entering this iconic arena as the defending champ.

“I have been thinking of that moment for basically a year. It was incredible to walk out for the first time since walking off the court a year ago. So, so happy to be back in Melbourne. Obviously very nervous at the start, but just so happy to be back, and I love playing here.”

She also spoke about how Lindsay Davenport reminded her that very few players ever get to return as a defending Grand Slam champion. So, all Madison Keys now wants is to enjoy this moment. But can she keep this winning run intact? Well, although Keys overcame the Adelaide setback with a win here, she has never faced Krueger before in her career, so this will really be a tricky contest to watch out for. Let us know your picks for the second round in the comments section.