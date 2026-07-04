Madison Keys Faces Fiery Backlash for Snubbing 4th of July After Wimbledon Win- “Ungrateful”

Madison Keys picked the wrong afternoon to be cool about America’s birthday. Fresh off a comeback win over compatriot Amanda Anisimova, the 26th seed was asked in her on-court interview about celebrating her Center Court debut on Independence Day itself, and her answer has since spiraled into a full-blown backlash online.

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Asked if she had any plans for the 4th of July, Keys, who did raise her arms in celebration when first wished a happy Independence Day, gave a blunt response. “No, I have no plans. No one really cares about the 4th of July, obviously, so when you’re not in the States, it’s just kind of another day,” she said, laughing.

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The comment came after Keys fought back from a set down to beat Anisimova 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, marking her first appearance on Center Court and setting up a fourth-round meeting with Linda Noskova on Monday. It was supposed to be a feel-good moment for her, a 2025 Australian Open champion getting a deep run into a major. But her comments on the holiday have completely eclipsed the win, as fans are far more mournful about the words than the victory.

Fans turn on Keys over her 4th of July comments

One fan felt Keys had misjudged the moment entirely, especially given the significance of the date. “Madison Keys, in my humble opinion, came across badly about commenting on the 4th of July 250th birthday today. A higher road would have been nice, but it’s just another day. Perhaps she meant in England it is, but she still could have said happy birthday America, or similar,” the fan wrote.

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Another accused Keys of failing to represent her country properly. “Madison Keys – ‘We aren’t in the states so it’s just another day.’ American athletes continuing to be negative about our home country or failing to represent our great Nation,” the fan said.

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Some reactions turned personal and hostile. “@Madison_Keys what an embarrassment you are as an American. Hope you get blasted in your next match,” one fan posted.

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Others framed the comment as a lack of gratitude towards those who served. “Madison Keys Obliterates any US Patriotism at Wimbledon- what is she thinking??!! ‘No one really cares about the 4th of July.’ Did you forget all those that died for your freedom?” another wrote.

A number of fans said the remark had cost Keys their support altogether. “I think I dislike Madison Keys, no one cares about THE 4TH OF JULY??? really girl, you will not be supported,” one fan wrote.

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Another was equally blunt in dismissing the whole exchange. “@Madison_Keys boring, and very terrible comment, ‘no one cares about 4th of July!!!! So out of touch and ungrateful!! Shameful!! No wonder no one clapped,” the fan added.

There haven’t been any comments from the American to clear the air about what she said. Her next match with Linda Noskova will be one to watch from the crowd’s perspective.