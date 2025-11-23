Madison Keys Fires Back After Jessica Pegula Admits She Hasn’t Trained in Weeks

Jessica Pegula wrapped up her 2025 season with a strong WTA Finals run, reaching the semifinals before falling to eventual champion Elena Rybakina, and she didn’t waste any time shifting into vacation mode. When the American star recently shared snapshots from a Bahamas getaway with her husband, Taylor Gahagen, the post instantly caught the attention of tennis fans and fellow players alike.

Yesterday, Pegula shared a 15-photo Instagram carousel from the trip, captioning it, “have not exercised in 2 weeks.” The World No. 6 could be seen relaxing on the beach, golfing, posing with a horse, sipping a Heineken with a Twix bar, and soaking in the scenery, pure off-season bliss for a player who just finished another high-intensity year on tour. While fans and fellow players filled the comments with love and encouragement, one reply stood out.

Former pro Kristie Ahn jokingly reminded the world No. 6 to focus on training instead, a remark that quickly drew a hilarious response from Madison Keys. Tagging Madison Keys, Ahn joked, “@madisonkeys take this girl on a run.”

Keys immediately stepped in to expose her close friend and herself in the process, replying, “@kahn1 she doesn’t run and I honestly don’t either.”

In a later comment, Keys further revealed, “mileage for the week is 3 miles and I think my running career is over,” to which Pegula replied, “she’s a runner she’s a track.”

While Ahn appeared to be nudging Pegula back toward training, others were fully on team vacation.

Plenty of WTA players were thrilled to see the 31-year-old enjoying her break. Emma Navarro chimed in with, “who needs exercise anyway.” Former British pro and tournament director Laura Robson added a playful, “Happy to see a mix up from Maldives pics.”

Pegula’s friend and “The Player’s Box” co-host Jennifer Brady also chimed in with, “Love that for you” and, “Oh? Kells 3rd pic lol @kpegula.”

The comments kept rolling in as McCartney Kessler wrote, “Caption is so true 😭😅.” Victoria Azarenka, on the other hand joked about the scenery, saying, “Why do I know the location just because of the picture with the horse 😂.” Meanwhile, former doubles standout Robert Lindstedt reacted to the beer in Pegula’s hand with a good-natured jab: “Very nice. Horrible beer choice.”

Regardless, with such a heavy workload this season (53 wins, deep runs across multiple tournaments, and three titles) it makes perfect sense that Jessica Pegula is taking time to rest. Her consistency from January through the WTA Finals showed just how strong her 2025 campaign truly was. A short recharge now could set the stage for an even bigger push when she returns.

And right before her next match, Jessica Pegula already offered a simple, honest look at where her head is at.

Jessica Pegula’s next assignment on court

On November 17, New Jersey’s Prudential Center unveiled a poster for its first-ever tennis event, set for December 7, featuring Amanda Anisimova, Jessica Pegula, Carlos Alcaraz, and Frances Tiafoe.

Pegula wasted no time jumping into the comments with, “Can’t wait to see you guys there!” a clear sign of how excited she is to help bring pro tennis to the Prudential Center for the first time in its 18-year history.

Moreover, this won’t be a typical tour match, either. The event will include two best-of-three contests, with a 10-point tiebreak replacing a full third set. The opener pairs two of the world’s Top 6 women as US Open and Wimbledon finalist Amanda Anisimova takes on 2024 US Open finalist Jessica Pegula, a matchup that already has fans buzzing.

And history favors Pegula. She leads their head-to-head 3-0, highlighted by her win in the 2024 National Bank Open final in Toronto. She also defeated Anisimova earlier that year in Charleston and previously in Cincinnati. So now, with that track record and her steady form, Pegula looks poised to make another strong showing when they step onto court in Newark.

That said, with Jessica Pegula leading their head-to-head, are you picking her to win the Newark showdown against Amanda Anisimova?