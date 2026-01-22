Madison Keys & Jessica Pegula Join Coco Gauff to Speak on Donald Trump’s Administration: “Big Melting Pot”

Madison Keys surged into the third round with a commanding win over Ashlyn Krueger as American tennis shone in Melbourne, with Jessica Pegula also advancing by beating McCartney Kessler. Yet the post-match spotlight shifted as both Keys and Pegula followed Coco Gauff’s lead, speaking candidly about Donald Trump’s second administration and reframing the day’s narrative.

Right after her second-round match at the Australian Open, Madison Keys was asked about Donald Trump’s second administration. The reporter also mentioned growing tension in the United States.

“I think my stance has been pretty obvious. I think it’s pretty obvious where I stand, and I am hopeful that we as a country can come together and get back to the values that I think make our country great.” Her words reflected concern but also optimism about unity.

Keys then spoke about division and identity in the United States. “I am not a fan of divisiveness, and I think the beauty of the US is that we are a mixing pot. We are very diverse. We are a home of immigrants, and I hope that we can get back to those values.”

Jessica Pegula was asked the same question in her press conference. She echoed a similar tone.

“I just hope that everybody can kind of, at some point, come together and work together as far as situations or whether it’s political or not political in our country,” Pegula spoke in a measured and thoughtful manner.

She also addressed the global spotlight on the United States. “I feel like, you know, we have a big country where there’s a lot of media attention on us too, and that’s tough because things definitely make their way around the world, and even me being in Australia, you hear about all these things going on back home.”

When asked about Florida, her home state, Pegula shared a personal view. “Personally, Florida’s been I think okay. I think Florida there’s a a big melting pot of different people from all over in Florida.” She closed by adding, “Florida to me, at least where I live, has been fine.”

