Madison Keys Pens Emotional Message After WTA Finals’ Run Comes to an End: “Not How I Wanted”

Madison Keys had said it herself back in October: “I want to win every tournament that I’m in the draw of.” And this year, her results backed it up. She went after that dream with everything she had: a Grand Slam victory, two singles titles, and a shot at the WTA Finals. But tennis had other plans.

After two tough losses in the round-robin, she had to pull out of her WTA Finals match against Elena Rybakina on November 5 due to a viral illness. Even so, Keys didn’t hold back, sharing an emotional message about the journey, the ups and downs, and the fire that keeps her going.

Recently, she posted on her official X account, writing, “Not how I wanted the story to end but at the beginning of the year I had the goal of making year end finals again and for that I’m so proud of all of the work my team and I put in to make that goal happen. Thank you for all the support.”

Qualifying for the WTA Finals was a big deal for Keys because it was her first time back since 2016. Qualifying for the WTA Finals was a big deal for Keys because it was her first time back since 2016, a nine-year gap which is also the longest ever in WTA history. She had missed out her berth due to injuries and a fluctuating form, which she finally overcame through her 2025 Australian Open. But with this hard-earned second qualification, was simply making it there enough for someone who had set her sights on winning every tournament?

Madison Keys wasn’t just aiming to participate; she wanted to compete, to win, and also to enjoy the journey without the heavy pressure she once put on herself. Earlier in her career, she admitted she felt like, “If I don’t win, I’m a failure”. Changing that mindset helped her achieve a breakthrough this year. Unfortunately, illness cut her Finals run short. She lost both round-robin matches in Riyadh, first to Iga Swiatek and then to Amanda Anisimova, which meant she couldn’t move on to the semi-finals on November 7.

But the worst nightmare was after her last match against Anisimova on November 3, Madison Keys didn’t shake hands with her as she wasn’t feeling well and didn’t want to risk passing on a virus. She pointed to her chest and stomach area, and didn’t shake hands with the umpire as well. In her statement, she said, “I’m really disappointed to not be feeling my best and ultimately having to withdraw from the tournament.”

She added, “It’s a huge accomplishment to make it this far and I’m very proud of myself for doing that and having a great year. I hope to be back next year.” Despite the setback, she didn’t lose hope. While her goal of winning every tournament this year didn’t materialize, another dream of hers for 2025 is about to come true.

Madison Keys gives back to her hometown

Madison Keys may not have had everything go her way on the court this year, but her journey has still seriously come full circle. After her Grand Slam win at the 2025 Australian Open, the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with the USTA, announced the refurbishment of the Mel McKay Park tennis courts, her hometown courts where her journey began.

These courts were chosen because they were the very place Madison played as a child, laying the foundation for her career. The public is invited to the unveiling on Monday, Nov. 19, where Madison’s mother will deliver a special message from her.

The refurbishment is for brand new fencing, surface overlay, nets, and posts, and new adjacent basketball courts that will provide kids in the area a first-rate place to play and practice. It was a USTA and City of Rock Island initiative, and it was the ideal way to bring the town of Madison back to the community that she had worked so hard to get out of.

John Gripp, director of Rock Island Parks and Recreation, put it perfectly: “We are incredibly proud to see Madison’s success come full circle…her journey began right here in Rock Island and this investment ensures the next generation of players will have the same opportunities to play.”

While Madison Keys has suffered disappointments at recent events, this achievement shows that triumphs can be measured in many different ways. While she keeps pursuing titles on the pro circuit, her hometown is celebrating a triumph that surpasses trophies, serving as an example to young athletes in Rock Island for many years to come.