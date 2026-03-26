Madrid Open Set for Surprising Tennis Transformation at Real Madrid’s Iconic Stadium

Well, that’s a crossover we didn’t expect!

The Santiago Bernabéu, one of the world’s best-known soccer stadiums, has been the home of Spanish giants Real Madrid since 1947 and boasts a mammoth capacity of over 83,000. Not just that, it is also capable of hosting events other than soccer matches. And that’s exactly what has made this surprising crossover possible, as parts of the venue will be transformed into tennis courts ahead of the Madrid Open.

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The stadium will offer a training facility to players between April 23 and 30. With the venue being just minutes away from their hotel, training there will not only save time but also be a unique experience for them. After all, it is not every day that soccer stadiums convert into tennis courts.

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However, the venue will not be hosting any matches of the Madrid Open. The tournament will be played on the clay courts present at the Caja Mágica. It will be the official venue for both the ATP and WTA events that will take place from April 20 to May 3.

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This transformation has been made possible by the stadium’s retractable pitch, a feature installed during the major $1 billion renovation completed in late 2023. This allows the field to be stored underground while the surface above can be adapted as needed, making it one of the most modern stadiums in the world.

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Another key factor behind the venue being used as a training facility is Real Madrid’s schedule in La Liga. After their home match against Deportivo Alavés on April 23, Los Blancos will play away against Real Betis, Espanyol, and FC Barcelona on April 26, May 3, and May 10, respectively. They will return to the Bernabéu on May 13 for their clash against Real Oviedo.

One of the players who will be very happy with this development will be Carlos Alcaraz. He has been a passionate Real Madrid supporter for years and is unlikely to miss the opportunity of training at their home stadium. The world No. 1 will also be among the favorites to win the men’s singles title at the Madrid Open, which was clinched by Casper Ruud last year. On the other hand, Aryna Sabalenka will be aiming to defend her women’s singles crown on the clay courts in Madrid.

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While it may be rare to see a soccer stadium transform its pitch to host different sporting events, this is not the first time it has happened at the Bernabéu.

Other sporting events to be held at the Santiago Bernabeu

The stadium had hosted Spain’s first-ever regular-season NFL game last year in November. The clash between the Miami Dolphins and the Washington Commanders was attended by 78,610 fans. After a successful debut, the NFL decided to sign a multiyear deal with Real Madrid to keep playing regular-season games at the Bernabeu in 2026 and beyond.

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“The 2025 NFL Madrid game at the Bernabéu was a pivotal moment for the sport in Spain, and we are delighted to confirm that we will return to play a regular season game in 2026 in a multi-year partnership with the City of Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, and Real Madrid C.F,” NFL Spain Country Manager Rafa De Los Santos had said.

“This multi-year commitment to playing games in Madrid — a world-class global cultural and sporting destination — underlines our commitment to the market and enables us to continue to engage fans year-round and invest long-term in initiatives like NFL Flag and youth participation nationwide,” he added.

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Another sport the stadium is capable of hosting is basketball. It was announced last year that the opening game of EuroBasket 2029 will be played at the Bernabéu, with up to 80,000 spectators expected to attend.

Having been built to operate 365 days a year, the Bernabéu is expected to continue hosting different sporting events in the future. What do you think about your favorite tennis player training at the iconic stadium? Let us know in the comments!