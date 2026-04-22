Madrid Open Turns Chaotic as Severe Weather Wreaks Havoc in Qualifiers

Just before the European clay swing began, chaos had already unfolded at the Miami Open, where relentless rain refused to let the game breathe. Matches were washed out, schedules collapsed, and even Taylor Townsend saw her clash moved as the men’s final itself was relocated mid-match. Just when Madrid promised calm on red dirt, the same storm returned, dragging disruption right back into the spotlight.

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The Madrid Open qualifying rounds have been repeatedly disrupted by difficult weather, turning routine match days into prolonged battles against the elements. One clear example came in the match between Dino Prižmić and Zsombor Piros, which was halted due to light rain.

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The contest was paused for nearly an hour with Prižmić leading 5-2 in the opening set, just as he was building momentum. Even before the rain delay, there was an unusual interruption when Piros required a medical timeout after clay got into his eyes, forcing the doctor to step in.

Once play resumed, Prižmić maintained control and closed out the match convincingly, winning 6-3, 6-2. Another match that spiraled into chaos featured Patrick Kypson and Nikoloz Basilashvili.

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This time, it was not just rain but extreme weather conditions, as strong winds escalated into a sandstorm that forced play to stop. Tensions rose quickly when Kypson served an ace while Basilashvili was not ready, prompting an angry reaction from Basilashvili’s coach on the sidelines.

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As conditions worsened, Basilashvili voiced his frustration, explaining that visibility on the court had become nearly impossible, while the referee responded that it was the only available setup.

The situation became more concerning when sand entered Basilashvili’s eye, leading to another medical timeout before rain eventually followed.

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Despite the chaos and a delay of about an hour, the match resumed and pushed through to a dramatic finish. Basilashvili ultimately held his nerve, winning a tight battle 7-6 (7-2), 6-7 (3-7), 6-4.

The disruption was not limited to the ATP side, as WTA matches also faced similar interruptions due to persistent rain. In one such match, Venus Williams faced Spanish wildcard Kaitlin Quevedo under challenging conditions.

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After losing the first set 6-2, Williams responded strongly and surged to a 3-0 lead in the second set. However, the momentum shifted when rain halted the match, forcing the roof at Manolo Santana Stadium to close.

When play resumed, Quevedo regained control and won five consecutive games, sealing the match in one hour and 43 minutes. These repeated interruptions have added to the growing sense of unpredictability surrounding the tournament.

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In fact, the situation echoes last year’s chaos, when a quarterfinal at Manolo Santana Stadium was also disrupted by bizarre weather conditions.

Marta Kostyuk clashes late-night with Aryna Sabalenka in Madrid loss

Drama unfolded under the Madrid night sky last year as rain disrupted a tense clash between Aryna Sabalenka and Marta Kostyuk at the Madrid Open. The contest was already charged with intensity, but the situation escalated during a crucial tiebreaker when a drizzle began to fall.

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What followed created confusion and frustration, particularly for Kostyuk, while also raising questions about how the situation was handled. As the rain started, Sabalenka appeared hesitant to continue, taking extra time and seemingly looking for a pause in play.

Kostyuk later argued that her opponent repeatedly stopped her service motion on her own, even after the chair umpire instructed both players to continue. “She was waiting for five minutes to serve! And then she started to serve again—how is this possible?” Kostyuk said in frustration.

Her concerns went deeper as she questioned the decision-making at the moment. “Why is it first serve again? But wait, she stopped by herself—nobody stopped her. It was like two minutes when she served first time, and then she stopped. She could have stopped ten times, and she voluntarily stopped,” said Marta.

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She continued to press the point, emphasizing the lack of intervention from officials. “You told her you have to keep going, and she stopped by herself again, by herself. She said, ‘I do not serve’. Nobody stopped her.”

At the center of the controversy lies a key rule: once a player begins their service motion after being told to proceed, repeated voluntary stops are not typically allowed without consequence.

In this case, however, Sabalenka was permitted to restart with a first serve when play resumed, a significant advantage in such a tight moment.

Sabalenka later explained her position, pointing directly to the conditions she faced on court. “Oh my God…! Serving while the rain was falling was impossible. I tried with the first serve, but I realized that I had to stop because the water was getting into my eyes. It was impossible. I knew I was going to double-fault, and I didn’t want that to happen, so I decided that the game couldn’t continue. I’m glad I did it,” she said.

As the Madrid Open now moves deeper into its main stages, the conditions are expected to remain a decisive factor. In a tournament where rhythm is everything, interruptions like these continue to redefine how matches unfold.