Maja Chwalinska Steps Out of Iga Swiatek’s Shadow as Childhood Friendship Fuels Her French Open Dream

A Polish WTA star making headlines in Paris? Tennis fans have heard that story before. For years, 4-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek carried the nation’s hopes, but a new contender has now stormed into the spotlight. With Maja Chwalinska booking her place in the Grand Slam final, Poland has another dream to chase. And fittingly, it is Swiatek herself who is now backing her compatriot to go all the way and lift the trophy.

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Just one day before the WTA singles final, the former world No. 1 showed her support for fellow Pole Maja Chwalinska. The 25-year-old shared a French Open graphic featuring the two finalists on her IG story.

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Swiatek also included a short message for Chwalinska. She wrote “Jazda,” a Polish expression often used to mean “Come on” or “Let’s go,” while tagging the finalist Chwalinska and adding fire and strength emojis to the post.

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(More to come…)