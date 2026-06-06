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Maja Chwalinska Steps Out of Iga Swiatek’s Shadow as Childhood Friendship Fuels Her French Open Dream

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Supriyo Sarkar

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Jun 6, 2026 | 6:53 AM EDT

HomeTennis

Maja Chwalinska Steps Out of Iga Swiatek’s Shadow as Childhood Friendship Fuels Her French Open Dream

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Supriyo Sarkar

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Jun 6, 2026 | 6:53 AM EDT

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A Polish WTA star making headlines in Paris? Tennis fans have heard that story before. For years, 4-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek carried the nation’s hopes, but a new contender has now stormed into the spotlight. With Maja Chwalinska booking her place in the Grand Slam final, Poland has another dream to chase. And fittingly, it is Swiatek herself who is now backing her compatriot to go all the way and lift the trophy.

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Just one day before the WTA singles final, the former world No. 1 showed her support for fellow Pole Maja Chwalinska. The 25-year-old shared a French Open graphic featuring the two finalists on her IG story.

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Swiatek also included a short message for Chwalinska. She wrote “Jazda,” a Polish expression often used to mean “Come on” or “Let’s go,” while tagging the finalist Chwalinska and adding fire and strength emojis to the post.

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Supriyo Sarkar

1,927 Articles

Supriyo Sarkar is a tennis journalist at EssentiallySports, covering ATP and WTA legends with a focus on off‑court revelations and the lasting impact of their careers. His work explores how icons like Serena Williams, Martina Navratilova, and Chris Evert continue to shape the sport long after their final matches. In one notable piece, he unpacked a post‑retirement interview where Serena’s former coach revealed a rare moment of shaken self‑belief. An English Literature graduate, Supriyo combines literary finesse with sporting insight to craft immersive narratives that go beyond match scores. His reporting spans match analysis, player rivalries, predictions, and legacy reflections, with a storytelling approach shaped by his background in academic writing and content leadership. Passionate about football as well as tennis, he brings a multi‑sport perspective to his coverage while aiming to grow into editorial leadership within global sports media.

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