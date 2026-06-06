Maja Chwalinska vs Mirra Andreeva Net Worth 2026: Who Is Richer? Prize Money, Career Earnings, and Endorsements Compared

Tennis often creates unexpected stories. Maja Chwalińska and Mirra Andreeva entered 2026 from very different positions. Andreeva arrived as one of tennis’ brightest young stars. Chwalińska reached Paris fighting for career-changing opportunities. Their French Open runs transformed conversations around earnings, sponsorships, and future financial potential. While both players enjoyed significant growth, their financial profiles remained worlds apart entering the second half of 2026.

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What is Maja Chwalińska’s net worth in 2026?

As of 2026, Maja Chwalińska’s estimated net worth ranges between $500,000 and $1 million. Most of her wealth comes from tournament prize money accumulated throughout her professional career. Sponsorship agreements contribute additional income, though her commercial portfolio remains relatively modest compared with established stars.

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Her financial story changed dramatically during Roland Garros 2026. Before Paris, she openly discussed financial pressures and touring expenses. Coaching costs, travel bills, accommodation, fitness support, and tournament logistics consumed a large portion of her earnings. Then came the breakthrough. Her run through qualifying and into the second week significantly elevated both her profile and earning power.

What is Mirra Andreeva’s net worth in 2026?

Mirra Andreeva’s estimated net worth in 2026 is widely reported to be between $6 million and $8 million. The figure reflects her growing prize money earnings, endorsement deals, and sponsorship agreements as she has emerged as one of the brightest young stars in women’s tennis.

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Her rise accelerated after reaching the 2024 French Open semifinals. Success continued with major titles and deep tournament runs throughout 2025 and early 2026. Those performances transformed Andreeva from a promising prospect into one of women’s tennis’ most valuable young athletes.

How much prize money has Maja Chwalińska earned during her career?

Before the 2026 French Open, Chwalińska had earned approximately $861,000 in career prize money. That total reflected years of grinding through lower-level events and qualifying competitions. Success rarely arrived overnight.

Paris changed everything. Her breakthrough run delivered earnings that dwarfed previous career totals. Reaching the latter stages guaranteed life-changing prize money. If she had finished as runner-up, reports indicated she would receive approximately $1.624 million. That figure alone exceeded all previous career earnings combined. The sudden jump highlighted how one Grand Slam breakthrough can completely reshape a player’s financial outlook.

How much career prize money has Mirra Andreeva earned?

Andreeva’s career prize money has already surpassed $9.5 million. The Russian star has accumulated those earnings since turning professional in 2022, rapidly establishing herself as one of the most successful young players on the WTA Tour.

A significant portion of that total has come from elite-level tournaments. Titles at prestigious WTA 1000 events, including Indian Wells and Dubai, along with deep runs at Grand Slams, have dramatically boosted her earnings. By the 2026 French Open, Andreeva had earned more than $9.55 million in prize money, far ahead of most players her age and reflecting her rise into the sport’s elite

Which brands sponsor Maja Chwalińska?

Chwalińska’s sponsorship portfolio remains relatively small but continues growing. Wilson has supported her equipment needs, while Mercedes-Benz became another notable commercial partner. These agreements increased her visibility beyond tournament results.

The most remarkable sponsorship development arrived during Roland Garros 2026. She revealed concerns about accommodation expenses after her unexpected run. As attention around her story grew, beverage company Oshee stepped forward. The brand agreed to support her and cover expenses in Paris. It became one of the most talked-about sponsorship stories of the tournament, adding a human element to her breakthrough success.

Which companies endorse Mirra Andreeva?

Andreeva owns one of tennis’ strongest young-athlete endorsement portfolios. Nike serves as her apparel, footwear, and accessories sponsor. The partnership began long before her professional breakthrough and remains central to her commercial identity.

Wilson provides her racquets and equipment. The relationship has continued throughout her rise on tour. In 2024, skincare company ISDIN joined her roster of sponsors following increased international exposure.

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She also partnered with Royaltiz, a platform connecting athletes and fans through digital investments. The biggest commercial milestone arrived in January 2025 when Rolex signed her as a global ambassador. That agreement placed Andreeva alongside some of tennis’ most iconic names. Together, Nike, Rolex, Wilson, ISDIN, and Royaltiz create a sponsorship portfolio few players her age can match.

Who is richer between Maja Chwalińska and Mirra Andreeva in 2026?

The verdict is clear. Mirra Andreeva is considerably richer than Maja Chwalińska in 2026. The net worth comparison strongly favors Andreeva. Chwalińska’s estimated wealth ranges between $500,000 and $1 million. Andreeva’s estimated net worth sits between $6 million and $8 million.

The career earnings gap remains substantial. Chwalińska entered Roland Garros 2026 with roughly $861,000 in career prize money. Andreeva has already surpassed $9.5 million.

The sponsorship advantage also belongs to Andreeva. Nike, Rolex, Wilson, ISDIN, and Royaltiz provide global exposure and significant commercial value. Chwalińska’s partnerships remain smaller, though recent developments suggest stronger opportunities ahead.

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Future earning potential favors Andreeva today because of her age, ranking, and marketability. Still, Chwalińska’s French Open breakthrough could become a turning point. One unforgettable Paris run already changed her career. More success could narrow the financial gap faster than many expected.