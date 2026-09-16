“Managing So Much Change”- Jack Draper Makes Emotional 2026 Season Announcement Amid Injury Battle

Injuries had the final say for Jack Draper in 2025, as the Brit had to cut his season short. Now, in 2026, the former World No.4 has had to make a similar decision, as injuries have continually hampered his comeback. While the former US Open semifinalist has left no stone unturned to make a comeback, the constant struggle with his health has left him tired, something that he alluded to in an emotional message.

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“Don’t usually love lots of words on here but I wanted to update you that I am aiming to return to the tour at the start of 2027. I’ve been desperately trying to get back and feel as I once did on the court. Managing so much change, adversity, and pain has helped me to grow massively in many areas of my life, but has also made me feel a level of fatigue that made it difficult to keep going. said Draper in an emotional Instagram post. “It was all going my way, and the path seemed so clear. However, a complicated injury made things incredibly challenging and since that moment I am taking this time to reset and heal so when I return, I am 100% ready to go. Tennis is my purpose and passion, and so when I step back on court, I want to make sure that there’s nothing holding me back from where I want to go and achieve the things I know I’m capable of.”

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All of Draper’s injury struggles can be traced back to his chronic bone bruising issue in his left arm. The Brit has struggled with this condition since last year, when he had to withdraw from the US Open after playing only one match and stop his season. However, things looked optimistic when he began his 2026 season in February.

Draper played consecutive events in Dubai, Indian Wells, and Miami, which showed the Brit gradually getting the match practice he required. He did not get any exceptional results, but he did play one of the best matches of the year against Novak Djokovic in the Californian desert, still showing that his tennis abilities are intact.

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However, Draper’s injury problems were compounded when he suffered a knee injury during the clay season. He played only one clay-court match this year, where he had to retire mid-match against Tomas Martin Etcheverry in Barcelona. Given the physically demanding nature of the tennis required on clay, it was understandable that Draper withdrew from the French Open.

Unfortunately for Draper fans, the grass-court season had a similar false hope. The Brit made his comeback in Eastbourne and put together a string of victories to reach the semifinals. His comeback news had extra hype as he had Andy Murray in his coaching box. He was all set to play at Wimbledon and had even drawn Taylor Fritz in the first round in what would have been a marquee clash, but the arm injury resurfaced yet again forcing the home favorite to withdraw just twenty-four hours before his opening round match.

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Draper once again attempted a comeback in the hard courts in North America, but consecutive opening round exits in Montreal and Cincinnati clearly showed that the Brit was far from his top level, which subsequently led to his decision to withdraw from the US Open as well. For Draper, the constant injury struggles have been heartbreaking, but one cannot fault the Brit from trying every option he has to make a successful comeback.

Jack Draper Has Made Changes to Make a Successful Comeback

A racket is an extension of the player himself, as he often customizes his gear to suit his individual game style. At his peak, Draper was known for his powerful serve and strong baseline game, which saw him use heavy topspin shots. To suit his needs, he used the heavy-built Dunlop Revo 3.0, which helped him to play his power-backed game, but also put added pressure on his serving arm.

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Now, with the bone bruising condition, the Brit was forced to adjust his racket specifications, switching to a lighter, more flexible one with hybrid strings. While the new setup helps in managing the injured arm, as Draper does not need to go full swing with the new gear, it did reduce his topspin effectiveness, forcing him to alter his style, something with which he struggled, especially in his matches on the North American hard courts, which are faster in nature.

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For Draper, his injury struggles could not have come at a worse time. After his semifinal run in New York in 2024, the Brit won the title in Vienna and ended the season on a strong note. He had a terrific start to 2025, reaching the final in Doha and winning the title in Indian Wells. The Brit also showed his versatility across different surfaces, reaching the final in Madrid and advancing to the quarterfinals in Rome.