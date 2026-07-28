Maria Sakkari, Karen Khachanov Mock US Open After Missing Star-Studded Mixed Doubles List

When the US Open revamped its mixed doubles format last year by opening the field to the highest-ranked singles players, the move immediately divided opinion. While it succeeded in drawing sell-out crowds and putting fan-favorite singles stars on the mixed doubles court, many doubles specialists questioned whether the new format came at their expense. Nearly a year later, that debate is still far from over. And now, it isn’t just doubles players voicing their concerns. Even top singles stars have begun questioning the tournament’s mixed doubles selection process.

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The latest reaction came after the US Open unveiled this year’s mixed doubles entry list. World No. 33 Maria Sakkari and World No. 26 Karen Khachanov took to Instagram mocking their absences in the star-studded field, and also highlighted the growing discussion around the event’s selection criteria.

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“Karen Khachanov looks like we didn’t make the cut,” Sakkari wrote. Khachanov played along instantly. “Maria Sakkari, I can see. Looks like we need to be top 10 to play there,” he replied. What made the omissions stand out was that players ranked below them still received spots in the draw.

On the men’s side, former World No. 4 Kei Nishikori, currently ranked No. 721, earned a place alongside compatriot Naomi Osaka. On the women’s side, Leylah Fernandez, ranked No. 34, one place below Maria Sakkari, secured a spot with Frances Tiafoe. The selections have inevitably raised questions about the criteria behind the revamped event. Is the US Open prioritising rankings, star power, or a combination of both when deciding which pairs make the field?

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If last year’s edition is anything to go by, the revamped mixed doubles format achieved one of the US Open’s biggest goals, it attracted packed crowds to Flushing Meadows, with fans turning up in large numbers to watch the sport’s biggest singles stars compete together. That success suggests that star power has become a significant factor in shaping the event.

Building on that momentum, the US Open has introduced a few tweaks for this year’s edition. Instead of last year’s straightforward 16-team main draw (split between eight direct entries and eight wild cards), the tournament will now feature a qualifying stage. As a result, the competition has expanded from a two-day event to a three-day schedule. Qualifying will take place on August 24, the main draw on August 25, while the semifinals and final are scheduled for August 26.

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By combining a fast-paced format with many of the tour’s biggest singles names during Fan Week, the US Open has made it clear that attracting a larger audience remains the driving force behind the revamped mixed doubles event.

However, while the revamped format succeeded in attracting fans, it was far less popular among many mixed doubles specialists. Reigning champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori were among its strongest critics, releasing a joint statement expressing their disappointment.

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“A decision made without consulting anyone, which we can do nothing but accept,” they wrote. “We see it as a profound injustice that disrespects an entire category of players.” The pair also questioned the motivation behind the changes, adding, “Putting money above tennis is never a good idea.”

Interestingly, Errani and Vavassori went on to defeat Swiatek and Ruud in a thrilling three-setter to win the 2025 US Open title, a result many in the sport celebrated as a small vindication for doubles specialists everywhere.

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Nonetheless, this is the second edition of the event in its dramatically altered format. The tournament introduced shortened sets to four games, no-advantage scoring and a 10-point match tie-break in place of a third set, and boosted the prize pool to $1 million in an effort to entice singles stars who would otherwise never enter the discipline.

The change was very popular commercially as it won the Sports Breakthrough of the Year at the Sports Business Journal, but it was also harshly criticized by doubles specialists. Katerina Siniakova, 2025 Wimbledon mixed doubles champion, was blunt about her feelings on the shift at the time, calling it “a marketing step” that took away opportunities from doubles players.

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This year’s edition is even more expanded, this time spanning three days instead of two, from Aug. 24-26, and the entry system has become even more complex. In addition to the six teams who will play directly, eight more will be decided by wildcard, the picks of which are still to be announced. Two other teams will battle their way into the main draw via a qualifying round played on the first day, allowing even lower-ranked players a chance, albeit a slim one, but still an opportunity to make it to the main draw despite missing the initial cut.

Star studded Mixed Doubles Entry List & a potential pairing of Serena and Carlos

The first six teams were determined purely based on the combined singles ranking, led by Novak Djokovic and world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, along with Alexander Zverev and Taylor Townsend, Taylor Fritz and Elena Rybakina, Casper Ruud and Iga Swiatek, and Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper.

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However, the unclaimed wildcard spots have left everyone wondering who the potential pairing could be, and no matchup has been talked about more than a potential pairing between Serena Williams and Carlos Alcaraz. The chatter about the dream team was reignited when Alcaraz shared a series of photos of himself training with the caption “Por el buen camino,” Spanish for “on the right path,” documenting his recovery from the wrist injury that has sidelined him since Barcelona in April. Among the thousands of replies, one was the 23-time singles Grand Slam champion. She left a short, teasing comment underneath. “They not ready,” Williams wrote.

The exchange prompted tennis fans and reporters to go into overdrive, with tennis journalist Jose Morgado publishing the exchange on his social media as proof that Williams was “teasing a US Open mixed doubles partnership with Carlos Alcaraz.” Respected tennis journalist Jon Wertheim added further fuel on the Served podcast, revealing that organizers are actively hoping to get Williams involved in some capacity. “I know there are plans for her,” Wertheim said. “I think people in New York and the USTA are really keen to see her play something. Whether it’s mixed doubles with Carlos Alcaraz, doubles, or all three.”

The last time Serena Williams played mixed doubles was at the 2019 Wimbledon with Andy Murray. That pairing also created a lot of frenzy among the tennis world, as the duo reached the round of 16, leaving two pairs behind with strong straight-set performances. While Alcaraz partnered with Emma Raducanu at last year’s inaugural US Open edition, even though they were eliminated in the first round but again a team that generated plenty of buzz on its own.

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Real question marks remain over whether the pairing can actually happen. Alcaraz’s wrist injury is still not fully cleared up, a severe case of tenosynovitis which has forced him to withdraw from major tournaments like Madrid, Rome, Roland Garros and Wimbledon. Meanwhile, Williams has been cryptic when asked outright. Even her own fitness is up for discussion after her knee problem, which she acquired in her comeback singles match against Maya Joint at Wimbledon.

None of that has slowed the online reaction, with fans openly hoping the pairing becomes official. Until the eight wildcard selections are made public, this entertaining subplot will be building toward the US Open.