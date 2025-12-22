Maria Sakkari Makes Shocking Team Move to Gear Up for 2026 Season

Former world No. 3 Maria Sakkari, currently outside the top 50 after an injury-hit 2024 and a disappointing 2025 season, remains fiercely determined. In October, she wrote, “It was a difficult season… but good things are coming. See you in 2026,” highlighting that her motivation stems from proving herself rather than silencing critics. And as 2026 approaches, the Greek star has made a shocking team change to fuel her comeback.

Sakkari has reassembled the core team behind her biggest successes. She has reunited with coach Tommy Hill, who first worked with her from 2018 to 2019 and returned in April 2025 after stints with David Witt, Sergi Bruguera, and Raymond Slaney. Under Hill’s guidance, Sakkari won titles in Rabat (2019) and Guadalajara (2023) and reached the semifinals at Roland Garros and the US Open in 2021.

Fitness trainer George Panagiotopoulos also remains a key part of her support system. He has helped build Sakkari into one of the most physically resilient players on the WTA Tour, capable of enduring long, grueling matches.

Hitting partner Giannis Stergiou is back as well. He worked with Sakkari during her peak years, including her GS semifinals and her near ascent to world No. 1 in March 2022. Stergiou, who founded the Stergiou Tennis Academy, also assists with her off-court fitness work.

This “team of successes” is now focused on addressing weaknesses exposed during her 2025 season. They are dedicating extended court time and tailored training sessions in Dubai, away from the pressures of the demanding tour schedule.

Sakkari even shared glimpses of her training on Instagram just three days ago. She posted a carousel of images and practice videos, writing: “A dreamy place, amazing people and the right space to stay focused and put in the work 🫶🏼 @jumeirahzabeelsaray.”

The reunion has raised expectations for her 2026 season. Fans and analysts anticipate deep runs in majors and potential victories over top-ranked opponents.

Her season will kick off at the United Cup in January, where she will represent Greece alongside Stefanos Tsitsipas and the national team. This will be followed by the Australian Open swing in Oceania.

With her fighter’s mentality and a proven support system intact, Maria Sakkari’s 2026 preparation signals a determined push to reclaim her place among the sport’s elite. She is no longer playing to be ranked 52nd in the world; her sights are firmly set on climbing higher.

Sakkari expressed her strong desire to return to the top

Maria Sakkari is known for her sharp, strategic style on the court. She has always played with intensity and shared her drive openly. Even this year, she is showing signs of a strong comeback.

Back on her favorite surface in Cincinnati this year, the then 65th-ranked Sakkari was seeing progress. She said, “I feel like I’m getting there with my game. I’m a lot happier than I was before. That’s the most important thing.”

She added, “Good things are going to come. I’m very positive about it. It’s the first time that I can look you in the eyes and tell you that for sure. I’m convinced that good things are, for sure, going to come. It’s just going to take time. I don’t know how long, but I’m very happy with how things are going. It wasn’t easy, but I would say, overall, happiness is personally the key right now.”

Sakkari’s passion and desire remain strong. She has made her goals clear during her matches in Cincinnati.

She said, “I’m a perfectionist. I’m playing tennis to be a Top-10, Top-5 player.”

She continued, “No disrespect to other players, but I’m not playing tennis to be No. 65 in the world. Otherwise, I will stop and do something else, because I feel I have the capability to do so.”

“I just want to do it full-on and just be one of the best. I’m not happy with being No. 65. I just know who I am, I know what type of athlete I am,” she added.

With her renewed team now in place, Sakkari is preparing for a fresh push in the 2026 season.

The Greek star is ready to reclaim her name and her place at the top of the tennis world. Her focus, drive, and support team signal a determined return to elite form.