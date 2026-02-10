Maria Sakkari Stuns Jasmine Paolini Despite Making Tough Admission Before Qatar Open Clash

Maria Sakkari stormed into the Qatar Masters with a commanding straight-sets win over Zeynep Sönmez. Entering unseeded, she braced for a stern test against Jasmine Paolini, calling it tough at first place. Yet on court, the Greek dominated with authority, as the 30-year-old delivered another clinical straight-sets victory over the Italian.

Maria Sakkari delivered a strong performance at the Qatar Open. She defeated sixth seed Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 6-2. The Greek looked confident and composed throughout the match. It marked one of her best wins of the season so far.

Sakkari served well under pressure. She hit three aces during the match. She also won 74% of points on her first serve. Paolini, in comparison, managed 52% on her first serve.

With this victory, Sakkari leveled the H2H record at 3-2. The win also moved her into the R16.

Despite the convincing result, Sakkari expected a tough contest. After her earlier win over Zeynep Sönmez, she spoke about the challenge ahead. She said, “That’s the unfortunate situation when you’re not seeded. When you drop in the rankings, and you have to play someone as good as Jasmine.”

She also respected the rivalry between them. “It’s going to be a very tough match I believe for both of us. We’ve had some great battles throughout our careers. It’s gonna be one of them, I’m sure. I feel good. It was a great match today, I’m looking forward to tomorrow.”

This victory comes after a difficult start to her season. At the Adelaide International, she lost in the Round of 32. Daria Kasatkina defeated her in her opening match there.

Her struggles continued at the Australian Open. Ranked No. 52, she faced Mirra Andreeva in the first round. Sakkari lost in straight sets and even suffered a bagel in the opening set.

The recent improvement may be linked to changes in her team. Sakkari reunited with coach Tommy Hill. The two had previously worked together from 2018 to 2019 before reconnecting in April 2025.

Under Hill earlier, she won titles in Rabat in 2019 and Guadalajara in 2023. She also reached the semifinals of Roland Garros and the US Open in 2021.

With momentum building again, Sakkari is now aiming for a strong return to the top.

Sakkari targets strong push to re-enter WTA top 10

Maria Sakkari is known for her sharp and strategic game. She plays with intensity and strong purpose. She has always been open about her ambition and mindset. This season began with challenges during the Australian swing. But her form now looks promising at the Qatar Open.

Her confidence had already been building. Last year, she shared an honest update about her progress. “I feel like I’m getting there with my game. I’m a lot happier than I was before. That’s the most important thing.”

She also spoke about patience and belief in the process. “Good things are going to come. I’m very positive about it. It’s the first time that I can look you in the eyes and tell you that for sure. I’m convinced that good things are, for sure, going to come. It’s just going to take time. I don’t know how long, but I’m very happy with how things are going.”

Sakkari stressed the importance of mental balance. “It wasn’t easy, but I would say, overall, happiness is personally the key right now.”

Her ambitions, however, remain high and clear. “I’m a perfectionist. I’m playing tennis to be a Top-10, Top-5 player.”

Now, after a strong win in Qatar, momentum is on her side. The Greek star looks sharper and more confident on court.

She will next face either Linda Noskova or Varvara Gracheva. If her current level continues, she could make a deep run. The big question remains: can Sakkari build on this form and go far at the Qatar Masters?