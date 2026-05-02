Maria Sharapova Recalls Close Friend’s Passing Amid ‘Tough’ Time: “I Think of Him”

Kobe Bryant’s ferocious competitiveness and unmatched shooting touch turned him into an NBA icon, leaving a legacy that continues to inspire players, peers, and fans worldwide. From his unforgettable 81-point game, the second-highest in NBA history, to five championships in two decades with the LA Lakers, Bryant’s relentless drive captivated the globe before his life was tragically cut short in a 2020 helicopter crash at 41. Yet his influence stretched beyond basketball, with tennis star Maria Sharapova still mourning the loss of a close friend whose spirit and passion left an indelible mark.

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In a recent episode of Pretty Tough with Maria Sharapova, the Russian tennis icon opened up about how Kobe Bryant’s sudden passing influenced her retirement decision.

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“Towards the end of my career, I got in touch with Kobe (Bryant) because I knew I was going to have to make the tough decision of retiring, and I thought he did such an exceptional job of building the foundation of his future while he was playing basketball,” Sharapova said.

She explained that their planned meeting coincidentally fell just a few days after Bryant’s tragic death. “We set up a meeting, and it happened to be a few days after his passing,” she added.

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Sharapova reflected on how Bryant’s example continues to guide her in life. “When I am thinking of a deal that I am going to take, or there’s a lot of money on the line, but perhaps it takes me away from my family, I think of him. So the impact that he left was tremendous, and you know we have two different walks of life, and this incredible individual impacted us,” she said.

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The admiration Sharapova held for Bryant was longstanding. Six years ago, when she decided to retire at 32, she described him as an “incredible sounding board” throughout her career.

Sharapova then told The New York Times, “We were supposed to see each other like three days after the crash.” His death played a significant role in helping her come to terms with retirement.

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She had decided on the flight home from the 2020 Australian Open, where she was eliminated in the first round on January 20 against Donna Vekić.

Her post-match interviews reflected her uncertainty about the future. “It’s tough for me to tell what’s going to happen in 12 months’ time,” she told reporters after the match.

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Even after Bryant’s passing, Sharapova highlighted how he had supported her during difficult moments. She posted a condolence message, expressing her gratitude: “Kobe and Gigi. This is incredibly difficult to process. I will never forget your generosity and the time you set aside in some of my most difficult moments. I am forever grateful. My heart is with you and your beautiful family.”

Sharapova’s words demonstrate the profound influence Bryant had, not only on her career decisions but also on her personal life. His ability to guide and inspire transcended their different sports.

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For context, Sharapova was not the only tennis player influenced by Bryant. The basketball great had a wide-reaching impact, mentoring and motivating athletes across disciplines.

How Kobe Bryant inspired Novak Djokovic to overcome personal crises

Kobe Bryant belonged to a rare breed of athletes who were unafraid to learn from their mistakes and come back stronger from setbacks. He ensured that the wealth of experience and knowledge he gained throughout his career was never wasted. His insights extended far beyond basketball, touching athletes across various sports.

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One such athlete was Novak Djokovic, who faced a particularly challenging phase in his career. Between 2017 and 2018, Djokovic struggled with an elbow injury that disrupted his rhythm and performance.

The injury contributed to a year without a Grand Slam victory in 2017, ending a six-year streak in which he had won at least one major title each year. For a player used to dominance, this period was both mentally and physically taxing.

Things began to change for Djokovic in the latter half of 2018. After navigating his way through uncertainty, he returned to the tour with renewed strength, ultimately winning Wimbledon and the US Open that year.

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Djokovic has credited Kobe Bryant with playing a key role in his understanding of the process of returning from injury. “Kobe has been one of my mentors,” Djokovic told ESPN during the 2020 Australian Open.

He added, “When I was going through the injury with my elbow and struggling to mentally and emotionally handle all of these different things that were happening to me and dropping in the rankings and then having to work my way up, he was one of the people who was really there for me to give me some very valuable advice and guidelines to kind of believe and trust in myself, trust the process that I’ll be back.”

Djokovic reflected on the gratitude he felt for Bryant’s support. “I’m very grateful to him for being there for me, for being very supportive. I love Kobe, who doesn’t? He’s an amazing guy and one of the best basketball players and athletes of all-time.”

The closeness of their relationship was confirmed by Bryant himself. The basketball legend shared insights about his conversations with Djokovic at the 2019 US Open.

“He was going through a process of, ‘Physically, I’m not where I used to be. How did you adjust and change your game?’” Bryant said.

He explained, “We talked about it for a while and having the acceptance of an athlete to say, ‘I’m not what I used to be.’” This mindset helped Djokovic adapt his game and regain confidence.

Even after his sudden demise, Bryant’s legacy continues to resonate across sports. His guidance and mentorship remain a source of inspiration for athletes navigating challenges.

The world still feels his absence deeply, yet the lessons he shared continue to influence champions like Djokovic and Sharapova, showing the enduring power of his wisdom beyond the basketball court.