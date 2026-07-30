Carlos Alcaraz Sends Fans Into Frenzy With Latest Practice Video

Fans across the tennis world are waiting with bated breath for Carlos Alcaraz‘s on-court return as the Spaniard gears up for his return after being on the sidelines for more than three months due to a wrist injury. The seven-time Major champion is already penciled in for a comeback in Cincinnati, but a recent development has sent his fans into a complete frenzy.

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In a recent video shared by the Spaniard’s camp, Alcaraz could be seen practicing full throttle on an indoor court. What’s more significant is that the Spaniard was seen hitting forehands at a decent pace, a shot that had been in question given the nature of his injury. However, with the former World No.1 engaging in full-blown practice drills have all but assured the fans of his comeback.

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Alcaraz sustained a wrist injury during the Barcelona Open back in April. Even though speculation at the time was that it was a brief resting period, the Spaniard sporting a wrist brace gave an idea regarding the serious nature of the injury, which got enhanced when the Spaniard withdrew from both the French Open and Wimbledon well ahead of time.

Alcaraz and his team had been periodically sharing updates on the recovery process, from the Spaniard’s trainer sharing videos of them running together in June to the update on the final medical clearance they required from Dr. Angel Ruiz-Cotorro in mid July. When the Spaniard withdrew from the Canadian Open, fans were concerned that the recovery process might have hit a roadblock. But once the defending champion was featured in the new Cincinnati Open promo, fans and pundits were put at ease as the Spaniard officially marked his comeback tournament.

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Even though Alcaraz was not in action on the courts, the Spaniard was always in the background as the Tour went ahead at its own pace. Whether it’s Sinner mentioning his comeback after his Wimbledon win or bagging the ESPY award, the Spaniard has kept making headlines while on the sidelines.

With his new practice video coming out, fans could no longer hold their excitement at the prospect of Alcaraz coming back on the court.

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Fans Excited After Seeing Carlos Alcaraz’s New Practice Video

Fans were overjoyed at the prospect of Alcaraz making his comeback, with the Spaniard showing his full range of shots in the new practice video. “Mark this date, normal training had just resumed,” said one fan.

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Another fan had similar sentiments, saying, “Welcome back champ, I can’t wait to see him on court.”

With Alcaraz missing in action, fans and the tennis world missed his electric rivalry with Jannik Sinner, with the duo completely taking over men’s tennis in the last two and a half seasons. The expectations for the rivalry went even higher after last year, when the duo met in three Slam finals in a single season, which included an epic at the French Open. Now with Alcaraz’s comeback on the horizon, one fan pointed out that the “Sincaraz” rivalry was all set to resume.

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“Awesome – wish him a speedy recovery, so the order and balance of Sincaraz is restored”, said the fan, whereas another stated, “Hearing his grunt again”.

Another fan was elated while watching the video clip, saying, “My World is healing”, which is not much of an overstatement coming from a fan, as even the great John McEnroe admitted to “feeling depressed”, as Alcaraz remained out of action for the last three months.