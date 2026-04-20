Marta Kostyuk Gets Emotional After Ending 3-Year Title Drought With Special Triumph in Rouen

In 2023, 20-year-old Marta Kostyuk broke through in style, defeating Varvara Gracheva to claim the ATX Open title, a season that saw her steadily rise and announce herself with a stirring Australian Open semi-final run. Yet momentum faded, the titles dried up, and her ranking slipped outside the top 20. Now in Rouen, she rewrote her story, lifting the WTA 250 trophy in a moment of raw release, tears streaming as resilience finally paid off.

After beating fellow countrywoman Veronika Podrez, Marta Kostyuk struggled to hold back tears as she addressed the crowd in Rouen. She used the stage to dedicate the title to her coach, Sandra Zaniewska. “I’m trying not to be emotional, sorry. I want to thank my coach,” she started her trophy presentation. The rawness of the moment made it instantly memorable.

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As cameras panned, Zaniewska, the 34-year-old Polish coach, was seen holding one of their dogs alongside Marta’s husband, George Kyzymenko. It was a quiet but powerful visual of the team behind the champion.

Marta continued, “This is our first title together. I want to dedicate it to you. We’ve been through so much together through very difficult moments, through beautiful moments, so I’m really thankful for your patience, for your dedication, and everything you’ve poured into me this past 3 years. This title is for you. Thank you.”

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The final itself carried historical weight. Kostyuk and Podrez became the first pair of Ukrainians to meet in a WTA final. Only one, however, could walk away with the trophy. On Sunday, Kostyuk delivered when it mattered most.

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The top seed proved her authority, defeating Podrez 6-3, 6-4 in 1 hour and 21 minutes. The win secured her the 2026 Open Capfinances Rouen Métropole title. It marked a significant milestone. Kostyuk claimed her second WTA singles title and her first in more than three years.

When Podrez’s final shot drifted just wide, the weight of the moment hit instantly. Kostyuk nearly collapsed to her knees as emotion took over.

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Across the net, it was also a breakthrough story for the 19-year-old Podrez. She reached her first WTA final in her tour-level debut after coming through qualifying, falling just short of a fairytale ending.

For Kostyuk, the victory carried a deeper meaning given her recent struggles. At the Australian Open earlier this year, she suffered a torn ligament in her left ankle during a dramatic loss to Elsa Jacquemot in a historic triple-tiebreak match.

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Her return during the Sunshine Double brought more setbacks, with round-of-32 losses at Indian Wells and the Miami Open to Elena Rybakina. Now, lifting the trophy in Rouen, she not only completed a personal comeback but also carried the hopes of Ukrainian fans around the world.

Marta Kostyuk inspires Ukraine with emotional Rouen triumph

Marta Kostyuk has consistently been one of the most vocal Ukrainian players on tour. She has never hesitated to speak about her country during the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

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Even after her 4-6, 3-6 defeat to world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the Brisbane final this year, Kostyuk made a strong statement. Instead of congratulating Sabalenka, she chose to address the ongoing conflict.

Her stance has remained firm across different moments. She has used her platform to keep attention on Ukraine during critical times. At the Milano Cortina event, Vladyslav Heraskevych paid tribute to fallen athletes. He wore a helmet that depicted their faces in a powerful gesture.

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Kostyuk later revealed how deeply the situation affected her. She reacted emotionally to the IOC’s decision to disqualify Heraskevych. “I am very disappointed. It’s a very difficult subject for me,” she added back then in March. The words reflected both frustration and personal pain.

Then came Rouen, where Kostyuk created history alongside her fellow Ukrainian Veronika Podrez. The all-Ukrainian final marked a defining moment for the sport in their country.

During the trophy presentation, she spoke with clarity and pride about its significance. “This match today was not just a match,” Kostyuk said during the trophy presentation.

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“It was a historical moment for Ukrainian tennis. First time two Ukrainians are playing in the final. I know how much work, sacrifice, tears, and sweat go into this sport and to be able to be on this stage. So I’m incredibly proud of Ukrainian tennis right now.”

She later added, “We have (five) Top 100 players, and I hope that this match, and me and Veronika, will be able to inspire more kids to try the sport, to pick up a racket for the first time and truly enjoy the emotion and passion and everything that this sport brings.”

Now, after claiming her first clay-court title, attention shifts to Madrid and then Roland Garros. The question is whether she can carry this momentum into a deep run on one of the biggest stages in tennis.