Marta Kostyuk Makes Bold Statement About Russian Players After Wimbledon Win: “Far From Fair Play”

Until early June, Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk had never reached the last four at a Grand Slam. Six weeks later, the 24-year-old has done it twice and now stands on the verge of making history for all of Ukrainian tennis, with just one win separating her from becoming the first woman from her country to reach a Major final. But before she steps onto the court to face Czechia’s Linda Noskova in the semifinal and do Ukrainians proud, she spoke about the athletes of the country Ukraine has been at war with since 2022. Kostyuk responded to the International Olympic Committee’s decision to lift the ban on Russian athletes.

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“My thoughts are that it’s terrible,” Kostyuk said in her post-match press conference. “I think it’s very, very far from fair play, for all the countries involved here. Not just for Ukraine…

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“I 100% don’t agree with this decision,” the World No. 13 added. “I feel like a lot of people spoke out on this issue, and they obviously don’t agree as well. I don’t think anything is going to change. I want to just go out there and hopefully beat every single Russian I play in the Olympics, and that’s it,” the Ukrainian explained.

And her comments came after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) lifted its suspension on Russia. That move has now opened the door for all Russian teams to return to the Olympic fold before the 2028 LA Olympics.

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Imago Jul 6 2026; London, United Kingdom; Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine celebrates winning her match against Ashlyn Krueger of the United States on day eight at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

The country had been banned from competing at the Olympics under its own flag for the last ten years. The original punishment came because of state-sponsored doping offences, and the country later remained shut out after the invasion of Ukraine.

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This is a developing story…