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Marta Kostyuk Makes Bold Statement About Russian Players After Wimbledon Win: “Far From Fair Play”

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Supriyo Sarkar

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Jul 8, 2026 | 2:50 PM EDT

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Marta Kostyuk Makes Bold Statement About Russian Players After Wimbledon Win: “Far From Fair Play”

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Supriyo Sarkar

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Jul 8, 2026 | 2:50 PM EDT

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Until early June, Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk had never reached the last four at a Grand Slam. Six weeks later, the 24-year-old has done it twice and now stands on the verge of making history for all of Ukrainian tennis, with just one win separating her from becoming the first woman from her country to reach a Major final. But before she steps onto the court to face Czechia’s Linda Noskova in the semifinal and do Ukrainians proud, she spoke about the athletes of the country Ukraine has been at war with since 2022. Kostyuk responded to the International Olympic Committee’s decision to lift the ban on Russian athletes.

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“My thoughts are that it’s terrible,” Kostyuk said in her post-match press conference. “I think it’s very, very far from fair play, for all the countries involved here. Not just for Ukraine…

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“I 100% don’t agree with this decision,” the World No. 13 added. “I feel like a lot of people spoke out on this issue, and they obviously don’t agree as well. I don’t think anything is going to change. I want to just go out there and hopefully beat every single Russian I play in the Olympics, and that’s it,” the Ukrainian explained.

And her comments came after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) lifted its suspension on Russia. That move has now opened the door for all Russian teams to return to the Olympic fold before the 2028 LA Olympics.

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The country had been banned from competing at the Olympics under its own flag for the last ten years. The original punishment came because of state-sponsored doping offences, and the country later remained shut out after the invasion of Ukraine.

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Supriyo Sarkar

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Supriyo Sarkar is a tennis journalist at EssentiallySports, covering ATP and WTA legends with a focus on off‑court revelations and the lasting impact of their careers. His work explores how icons like Serena Williams, Martina Navratilova, and Chris Evert continue to shape the sport long after their final matches. In one notable piece, he unpacked a post‑retirement interview where Serena’s former coach revealed a rare moment of shaken self‑belief. An English Literature graduate, Supriyo combines literary finesse with sporting insight to craft immersive narratives that go beyond match scores. His reporting spans match analysis, player rivalries, predictions, and legacy reflections, with a storytelling approach shaped by his background in academic writing and content leadership. Passionate about football as well as tennis, he brings a multi‑sport perspective to his coverage while aiming to grow into editorial leadership within global sports media.

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