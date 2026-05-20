Marta Kostyuk Reveals She Was “Born on the Tennis Courts”

Nearly a month ago, fans witnessed Marta Kostyuk return to Ukraine, stepping onto familiar courts shadowed by a harsh new reality, where peace no longer exists as it did five years ago. Practicing amid assault alarms, the image captures resilience in its rawest form, yet the Ukrainian never wavered, triumphing at the recently concluded Madrid Open. Through years of inconsistent form and unimaginable uncertainty, her determination burned brighter than ever, a testament to a life inseparable from tennis.

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Speaking on the Andy Roddick “Served” podcast shortly after winning the Madrid Open, Marta Kostyuk shared insights into her life that immediately captivated listeners. When Roddick asked if she could ever remember a world without tennis, the 23-year-old replied, “I don’t because I think my mom was on court the day she gave birth.”

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Roddick chuckled, assuming she might be joking, yet the Ukrainian quickly confirmed, “It’s true.”

Her mother, Talina Beiko, had turned professional in 1991 and competed briefly until 1996. During her short career, she primarily participated in ITF tournaments, gaining experience that would later shape her daughter’s path.

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Marta began playing tennis at a very young age at the Antey Tennis Club, located west of Kyiv. She was coached by her mother, who instilled both skill and discipline from the earliest days of her development.

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Her father, Oleg Kostyuk, also played a significant role in her tennis upbringing, serving as the technical director of the Antey Cup tournament. The family environment was steeped in the sport, making tennis an inseparable part of Marta’s life.

Adding to the story of her birth, Marta shared, “It was for sure like this with my younger sister. I remember she dropped me off at my sister’s place, and she went to a hospital to give birth the day after practice. So it was the same, I think with me, and yeah, I was born on the court basically.”

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Reflecting on her earliest memories with the sport, she admitted, “I don’t remember the first moment I picked up a racket. I just have one memory that is like the earliest one when I played tennis, but maybe I picked up the racket before that.”

She continued, “But for sure, I don’t remember my life without tennis or tennis courts.” Through her stories, it’s evident that Marta Kostyuk’s life and career are inseparable from tennis, illustrating a childhood and journey lived entirely on the court.

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While beginning her practice sessions in Paris, she also offered insights into the broader landscape of Ukrainian tennis in the current era.

Marta Kostyuk provides a long-term perspective on Ukrainian tennis

In the same interview, Marta Kostyuk placed her season within the broader rise of Ukrainian tennis, which has delivered consistent results across the WTA Tour in recent months.

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Her Madrid campaign concluded with a title, yet the aftermath revealed the physical toll of her deep run through the draw. Kostyuk explained that a hip issue gradually worsened during the final stages of the tournament, reaching its peak immediately after the final.

Despite the physical strain, she emphasized the importance of the shared success among Ukrainian players during a time of ongoing national disruption.

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While acknowledging the symbolic weight of these results, Kostyuk stressed that her focus remains on maintaining performance consistency rather than being driven by external expectations tied to national representation.

“It’s incredible. Every single week a Ukrainian player was winning a title. Being able to share these emotions with Ukrainian players during this time, there is not much more I can ask for. The most important thing is that people in Ukraine are happy and celebrating with us.” Her drive was clearly inspired by Elina Svitolina’s recent triumph at the Italian Masters.

Kostyuk also reflected on the pressures that accompany early success, noting that her rapid rise through the junior and early professional levels required a significant adjustment period.

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She explained that managing expectations and sustaining consistency at the elite level was a major learning curve. “I don’t think people understand how much it takes to be consistent at this level. I wasn’t handling success well back then. If I had more of it, I wouldn’t be sitting here now.”

Now, as she turns her attention to the French Open, the world will witness her determination to translate her Madrid Open triumph into a Grand Slam victory.