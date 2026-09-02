Marta Kostyuk’s Words After Beating Sloane Stephens at the US Open Speak Volumes

Marta Kostyuk continued her winning run at the US Open with another straight-set victory. She defeated Sloane Stephens 6-1, 7-5 to reach the third round of the Grand Slam for the fourth time. After the match, Kostyuk shared an interesting fact and harked back to 2017, the year Stephens clinched the title at Flushing Meadows. Turns out Kostyuk won the girls’ doubles title at the Grand Slam in the same year, and the two even took a picture together.

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“I was a little nervous. I kind of knew what to expect, but I knew she was gonna try to change something,” she said during her on-court interview at the US Open. “At the same time, I knew how she was playing, and I beat her. But yeah, it’s a different tournament; it’s a Grand Slam. She won here, and fun fact, I remember when I was a junior here, I won the doubles title. And on the same day, Sloane won the title, so I have a picture with her in the players’ lounge. So, maybe I’m gonna post it today just to honor this match.”

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This was the second time in a little over two weeks that Kostyuk got the better of Stephens. The two previously clashed at the Cincinnati Masters, and the Ukrainian triumphed 7-5, 7-5.

This is a developing story..,