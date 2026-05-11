Martina Navratilova Applauds Naomi Osaka Over Artificial Intelligence Stance

Artificial Intelligence is rapidly expanding into every field, and tennis is no different, with players and coaches now using AI for a variety of purposes. Naomi Osaka was quizzed on her thoughts on the AI revolution in tennis, and she had a measured response rooted in her love for nature. Tennis icon Martina Navratilova was deeply touched by Osaka’s response and resonated with it.

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In a recent interview at the Italian Open, Osaka was asked whether she used AI platforms such as ChatGPT, a practice adopted by some other players on the Tour, particularly for scouting. The four-time Grand Slam winner dismissed the notion completely, admitting that she did not use AI at all in her daily life.

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“I know people who use it every day, but what if it responds incorrectly?… The reason I don’t use these tools? I’ve heard they consume a huge amount of water, and I like the water we have on this planet,” said Osaka.

Osaka prides herself on her love for nature. From partnering with Tesla for sustainable living to advocating for sustainable dressing, her cause for rejecting AI is understandable. It is estimated that AI data centres use approximately 5 million gallons of water every day. Besides, despite boasting an approximate 95% accuracy, AI can respond incorrectly and can not replicate human analysis yet.

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Osaka’s response drew appreciation from Martina Navratilova on social media. Navratilova, who herself has always been a champion of social causes, took to Twitter and shared the Osaka interview excerpt, while putting up three “clap” emojis, signifying applause and admiration.

Navratilova revealed in an interview with the Guardian that she loves water bodies and that she often paddleboards in her free time. She is no stranger to adventures, as she earned the title ‘Queen of the Jungle’ from the British reality show “I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here,” which is set in a jungle. The mature response from Osaka struck a chord with Navratilova as she showed her backing.

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Her support for Naomi Osaka is a pleasant turn of events, as she was critical of Osaka’s on-court antics at the 2026 Australian Open. In her match against Sorana Cirstea, Osaka’s habit of shouting “come on” between first and second serves drew the attention of onlookers and sparked debate. Navratilova made her opinion clear on the matter, stating, “You cannot be talking out loud.”

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However, the debate is unlikely to end here, as AI has already replaced human line judges with the Electronic Line Calling technology. Players like Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper have already voiced concerns over the accuracy of the tools. However, the technology is set to play an even greater role as the men’s world number one, Carlos Alcaraz, partnered with IT Giant Infosys’ Topaz, an AI-first platform to analyze his game and enhance his performances.

But for now, Naomi Osaka has made her stance clear. She is currently in action at the Italian Open at the Foro Italico, as she prepares for the French Open, scheduled to begin three weeks from now.

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Naomi Osaka is all set for a Clash of Titans at the Italian Open as She Takes On Former Champion

Osaka entered the Italian Open as the 15th seed and got a bye in the first round. She had a tough three-set win against Eva Lys in her opening match in the second round, securing a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 win. However, in the next round, she was at her absolute best, winning with a dominant 6-1, 6-2 win over 19th-seeded Diana Shnaider.

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However, the fourth round could be Osaka’s biggest challenge, as she gears up to face three-time Italian Open champion Iga Świątek. The upcoming match will be the fourth encounter between the two, with the Pole leading 2-1 in the head-to-head. Their last meeting was a classic clay-court contest, in which Świątek mounted a terrific recovery to beat Osaka in a three-set thriller at the 2024 French Open.

Swiatek has legendary numbers on the surface, having won Roland Garros four times and 10 Tour-level titles overall on the clay, whereas Osaka has yet to reach a Tour-level final on the dirt. The Pole comes into the contest with a hard-fought three-set battle against Caty McNally in the second round, and then a vintage performance against home favorite Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the third round, losing just 1 of the 13 games against the Italian.

The Pole does look like the favorite, but given two heavyweights involved, the match is sure to attract eyeballs to the Foro Italico on Monday.